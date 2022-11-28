ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Mock Test II To Begin Today, Know Steps to Register Here

ICAI CA Foundation 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will start the 2nd mock test series for CA Foundation December exam from today - November 28th 2022. The ICAI CA Foundation mock test II will start from 5 PM. Candidates can appear for ICAI CA Foundation mock test 2022 in both physical and virtual modes. However, those willing to appear for ICAI CA mock test II in physical mode can contact their respective regional councils & branches.

As per the announced dates, the ICAI CA Foundation 2022 December exam will be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022. The ICAI CA papers 1 and 2 will be conducted for 3 hours - 2 to 5 pm and papers 3 and 4 will be held for 2 hours from 2 to 4 pm.

ICAI CA Foundation December Mock Test Series II Dates

Papers Dates Timings Paper - 1: Principles and Practice of Accounting November 28, 2022 2 to 5 PM Paper - 2: Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting November 29, 2022 2 to 5 PM Paper - 3: Business Mathematics and Logical Reasoning & Statistics November 30, 2022 2 to 4 PM Paper - 4: Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge December 1, 2022 2 to 4 PM

How To Take ICAI CA Foundation December Mock Test Series II?

Only registered candidates can take ICAI CA Foundation mock test series in online mode as well as offline mode. The ICAI CA mock test 2022 will begin from today at 5 PM. Go through the steps to know how to take for ICAI CA Foundation mock test 2 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - bosactivities.icai.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, sign in using student registration number and date of birth.

3rd Step - Nowe, click on the tab - Go.

4th Step - A screen will appear for candidates to attempt the CA Foundation mock test series 2.

4th Step - They can take ICAI CA mock test virtually.

ICAI CA Foundation December Exam 2022 Admit Card

It is expected that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will issue the CA Foundation admit card 2022 for the December session soon. Generally, the ICAI CA admit card 2022 is released 15 to 20 days before the exam starts. All the registered candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation admit card 2022 for December session at icai.org.

