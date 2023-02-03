ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Results Expected Today at icai.org, Get Details Here

ICAI CA December 2022 Foundation: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to announce the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 today - February 3, 2023. The ICAI CA Results are being announced for the December 2022 exams. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the link provided here.

Candidates can check the ICAI CA December 2022 Exam Results by entering the ICAI CA Roll Number in the result link provided. Along with the ICAI CA Result 2023, the institute will also be releasing the pass percentage and CA Foundation 2022 Toppers List.

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Exam Result will be available on the official website - icai.org. Candidates can also check the ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Result through the link provided here.

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Result Official notification - Click Here

How to check ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Exam Result

The ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Result will be available on the official website today. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download the ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Result.

Step 1: Visit the ICAI CA official website

Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA December 2022 Result link

Step 3: Enter the ICAI CA Roll Number, Pin and other details in the link provided

Step 4: The ICAI CA December 2022 Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the ICAI CA December 2022 Result for further reference

Details mentioned on the ICAI CA December 2022 Results

The ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Exam Results will be announced on the official website. The ICAI CA online scorecard will contain the following details

Candidate Name

Roll Number

ICAI CA Exam Details

Section details

Marks secured

Percentage and qualifying status

Also Read: ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Results by Feb 3, Check Details Here