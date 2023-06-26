ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2023: Question Paper Observations Begins at icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is conducting the CA foundation exams. The exam began on June 24 and will continue till June 30, 2023. Meanwhile, the examination department is inviting observations from the candidates pertaining to the question papers.

Candidates who want to bring their observations to the attention of the exam dept. can e-mail them at examfeedback@icai.in or send a letter by speed post, at the following address. Candidates must send the observations to the below-mentioned address by July 5, 2023.

The official statement reads, “It is hereby informed that candidates can bring to the notice of the Examination Department, their observations, if any, on the question papers relating to Foundation Examinations being held in June 2023 by e-mail at examfeedback@icai.in or by way of a letter, sent by Speed Post, at the following address, so as to reach us latest by 5th July 2023.”

ICAI CA Foundation Observation Notice- Click Here (PDF file)

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2023: Where to Send Question Paper Observations?

Candidates have to send observations to the following address:

The Additional Secretary (Exams)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

ICAI Bhawan

Indraprastha Marg

New Delhi 110 002

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2023: Whose Observations Will Be Considered?

As per the official notification, ICAI has clearly stated that only those observations of students will be taken up for consideration who provide their following details i.e.; the name of the student, registration number, roll number, email-id and mobile number.

What After Completion of ICAI CA Foundation 2023 Exams?

After the foundation exams are finished, the ICAI will declare the result of the May phase exams for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses. The next phase of ICAI CA exams will be held in November-December. The registration process for the CA Foundation December exam has started and the last date to apply is July 1. Meanwhile, the registrations for CA Intermediate and Final exams, November 2023 will begin shortly.

