ICAI CA Result 2023 Declared, Check Inter, Final May Exam Pass Percentage, Statistics Here

ICAI CA Result 2023 OUT: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Inter and final result today. Candidates who appeared for the May session exam can download their ICAI CA results on the official website: icai.nic.in and icai.nic.in/caresult. As per statistics released, of the 25,841 candidates appearing for group 1 and group 2 exams in the CA final, only 2,152 candidates have qualified.
However, it has also been mentioned in the ICAI CA result statistics pdf that, “consequent to declaration of result as mentioned above, 13430 candidates qualified as Chartered Accountants.” The pass percentage in CA inter result 2023 for both groups this year is 10.24%.
ICAI CA Result 2023 May Session OUT- Direct Link (Available Now)
ICAI CA Final Result 2023 Statistics for May Session
Along with the declaration of results, the officials have also released the pass percentage and other statistics. This year, ICAI CA Final exams were conducted for group 1 between May 2 and 9 and for group 2 from May 11 to 17.
Groups
No. of candidates appeared
No. of candidates passed
Pass percentage
Group I
57,067
6,795
11.91%
Group II
61,844
19,438
31.43%
Both Group
25,841
2,152
8.33%
ICAI CA Inter Result 2023 Statistics for May Session
The pass percentage in CA intermediate result 2023 for both groups this year is 10.24% for May session. Candidates can check below the table to know CA Inter pass percentage and other statistics:
Groups
No. of candidates appeared
No. of candidates passed
Pass percentage
Group I
100781
19,103
18.95%
Group II
81,956
19,208
23.44%
Both Group
39,195
2,014
10.24%
Check ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2023 Statistics Tweet
Congratulations to all Students who passed CA Inter exams to join 2 years of uninterrupted Article ship. Also Congratulate Who became CA as our colleagues. Now Result are declared pic.twitter.com/9XVIqfCJwB— DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) July 5, 2023
How to download CA Final Inter Result May 2023?
Candidates have to visit the official website to download the May session ICAI Intermediate and Final result. Check below the steps to know how to check ICAI CA scorecards:
Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAI – icai.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for intermediate result May 2023
Step 3: Enter login credentials such as PIN number and date of birth or application number
Step 4: CA intermediate result May 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a print out for future reference.
