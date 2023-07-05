ICAI CA Result 2023 Declared, Check Inter, Final May Exam Pass Percentage, Statistics Here

  1. Home
ICAI CA Result 2023 Declared: ICAI has announced the May result of CA Inter and Final exams today. As per the statistics, in CA Inter, the pass percentage has been recorded at 10.24% for both groups. Overall, 13,430 candidates have qualified as CA this year. Check ICAI May session statistics here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 5, 2023 11:32 IST
ICAI CA Result 2023 OUT: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Inter and final result today. Candidates who appeared for the May session exam can download their ICAI CA results on the official website: icai.nic.in and icai.nic.in/caresult. As per statistics released, of the 25,841 candidates appearing for group 1 and group 2 exams in the CA final, only 2,152 candidates have qualified. 

However, it has also been mentioned in the ICAI CA result statistics pdf that, “consequent to declaration of result as mentioned above, 13430 candidates qualified as Chartered Accountants.” The pass percentage in CA inter result 2023 for both groups this year is 10.24%. 

ICAI CA Final Result 2023 Statistics for May Session 

Along with the declaration of results, the officials have also released the pass percentage and other statistics. This year, ICAI CA Final exams were conducted for group 1 between May 2 and 9 and for group 2 from May 11 to 17. 

Groups 

No. of candidates appeared

No. of candidates passed

Pass percentage 

Group I

57,067

6,795

11.91%

Group II

61,844

19,438

31.43%

Both Group

25,841

2,152

8.33%

ICAI CA Inter Result 2023 Statistics for May Session 

The pass percentage in CA intermediate result 2023 for both groups this year is 10.24% for May session. Candidates can check below the table to know CA Inter pass percentage and other statistics: 

Groups 

No. of candidates appeared

No. of candidates passed

Pass percentage 

Group I

100781

19,103

18.95%

Group II

81,956

19,208

23.44%

Both Group

39,195

2,014

10.24% 

Check ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2023 Statistics Tweet

How to download CA Final Inter Result May 2023?

Candidates have to visit the official website to download the May session ICAI Intermediate and Final result. Check below the steps to know how to check ICAI CA scorecards: 

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAI – icai.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for intermediate result May 2023

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as PIN number and date of birth or application number

Step 4: CA intermediate result May 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a print out for future reference.

