ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD 2023 Final Answer Key Releases, 27 Questions Dropped, Get PDF Link Here

ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) PG and PhD online. Candidates can download their ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD final answer key pdf at the official website: icar.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. As per the revised answer key, a total of 27 questions were dropped.

Earlier, the ICAR AIEEA July 2023 results were declared on August 21. A total of 37,119 candidates registered, of which 24,948 appeared for PG and 8,880 for PhD exams. NTA conducts ICAR AIEEA PG exam for 20 subjects and PhD for 72 subjects for admission to PG and doctoral programmes.

How to download ICAR AIEEA final answer key 2023?

The ICAR AIEEA exam was held on July 9 to 14 for the academic year 2023-24. Those who appeared for the exam can check the steps to know how to download final answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website: icar.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down, and click on ICAR's All India Entrance Examination July 2023 Final Answer Key link

Step 3: Subject-wise AIEEA PG and AICE PhD final answer keys will appear on the screen

Step 4: Scroll down and check the final answer key

Step 5: Download and cross-check with the response sheet to check the score

Questions dropped in ICAR AIEEA 2023 Final Answer Key

Check below the some of questions dropped by the NTA in each paper:

Subjects Question ID PG - Physical Science 602 PG - Entomology And Nematology 706 and 717 PG - Agronomy 1003 PG - Veterinary Science 2772 PhD - Genetics and Plant Breeding 1000118 PhD - Plant Pathology 21007 PhD - Nematology 21007 PhD - Entomology 21007 PhD - Sericulture 21007 PhD - Vegetable Science 1000681 PhD - Plantation; Spices; Medicinal & Aromatic Crops 1000807 PhD - Veterinary Medicine 1001398 PhD - Agronomy 161038 PhD - Soil Science 161038 PhD - Agricultural Chemicals 161038 PhD - Agricultural Statistics 1003567 PhD - Agricultural Statistics 191043 PhD - Computer Application 1003655 PhD - Computer Application 191043 PhD - Water Science And Technology 161038 PG - Plant Science 405 PG - Dairy Science 3493 PhD - Vegetable Science 1000693 PhD - Agronomy 1003242 PhD - Agricultural Statistics 1003577

