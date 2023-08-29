ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD 2023 Final Answer Key Releases, 27 Questions Dropped, Get PDF Link Here

ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) PG and PhD online. Candidates can download their ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD final answer key pdf at the official website: icar.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. As per the revised answer key, a total of 27 questions were dropped.
Earlier, the ICAR AIEEA July 2023 results were declared on August 21. A total of 37,119 candidates registered, of which 24,948 appeared for PG and 8,880 for PhD exams. NTA conducts ICAR AIEEA PG exam for 20 subjects and PhD for 72 subjects for admission to PG and doctoral programmes.
ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD Final Answer Key 2023 PDF - Direct Link (Available Now)
How to download ICAR AIEEA final answer key 2023?
The ICAR AIEEA exam was held on July 9 to 14 for the academic year 2023-24. Those who appeared for the exam can check the steps to know how to download final answer key:
Step 1: Go to the official website: icar.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in
Step 2: Scroll down, and click on ICAR's All India Entrance Examination July 2023 Final Answer Key link
Step 3: Subject-wise AIEEA PG and AICE PhD final answer keys will appear on the screen
Step 4: Scroll down and check the final answer key
Step 5: Download and cross-check with the response sheet to check the score
Questions dropped in ICAR AIEEA 2023 Final Answer Key
Check below the some of questions dropped by the NTA in each paper:
|
Subjects
|
Question ID
|
PG - Physical Science
|
602
|
PG - Entomology And Nematology
|
706 and 717
|
PG - Agronomy
|
1003
|
PG - Veterinary Science
|
2772
|
PhD - Genetics and Plant Breeding
|
1000118
|
PhD - Plant Pathology
|
21007
|
PhD - Nematology
|
21007
|
PhD - Entomology
|
21007
|
PhD - Sericulture
|
21007
|
PhD - Vegetable Science
|
1000681
|
PhD - Plantation; Spices; Medicinal & Aromatic Crops
|
1000807
|
PhD - Veterinary Medicine
|
1001398
|
PhD - Agronomy
|
161038
|
PhD - Soil Science
|
161038
|
PhD - Agricultural Chemicals
|
161038
|
PhD - Agricultural Statistics
|
1003567
|
PhD - Agricultural Statistics
|
191043
|
PhD - Computer Application
|
1003655
|
PhD - Computer Application
|
191043
|
PhD - Water Science And Technology
|
161038
|
PG - Plant Science
|
405
|
PG - Dairy Science
|
3493
|
PhD - Vegetable Science
|
1000693
|
PhD - Agronomy
|
1003242
|
PhD - Agricultural Statistics
|
1003577
