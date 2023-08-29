  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD 2023 Final Answer Key Releases, 27 Questions Dropped, Get PDF Link Here

ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD 2023 Final Answer Key Releases, 27 Questions Dropped, Get PDF Link Here

ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD Answer Key 2023: Candidates can check and download their final answer key pdf online at these official websites: icar.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. As per the ICAR AIEEA final answer key, 27 questions have been dropped. Download pdf here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 29, 2023 13:45 IST
ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD 2023 Final Answer Key Releases
ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD 2023 Final Answer Key Releases

ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) PG and PhD online. Candidates can download their ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD final answer key pdf at the official website: icar.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. As per the revised answer key, a total of 27 questions were dropped.

Earlier, the ICAR AIEEA July 2023 results were declared on August 21. A total of 37,119 candidates registered, of which 24,948 appeared for PG and 8,880 for PhD exams. NTA conducts ICAR AIEEA PG exam for 20 subjects and PhD for 72 subjects for admission to PG and doctoral programmes.

ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD Final Answer Key 2023 PDF - Direct Link (Available Now) 

How to download ICAR AIEEA final answer key 2023?

The ICAR AIEEA exam was held on July 9 to 14 for the academic year 2023-24. Those who appeared for the exam can check the steps to know how to download final answer key: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: icar.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down, and click on ICAR's All India Entrance Examination July 2023 Final Answer Key link 

Step 3: Subject-wise AIEEA PG and AICE PhD final answer keys will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Scroll down and check the final answer key 

Step 5: Download and cross-check with the response sheet to check the score

Questions dropped in ICAR AIEEA 2023 Final Answer Key 

Check below the some of questions dropped by the NTA in each paper: 

Subjects 

Question ID

PG - Physical Science

602

PG - Entomology And Nematology

706 and 717

PG - Agronomy 

1003

PG - Veterinary Science

2772 

PhD - Genetics and Plant Breeding 

1000118 

PhD - Plant Pathology 

21007

PhD - Nematology

21007

PhD - Entomology

21007

PhD - Sericulture 

21007

PhD - Vegetable Science

1000681 

PhD - Plantation; Spices; Medicinal & Aromatic Crops 

1000807 

PhD - Veterinary Medicine 

1001398

PhD - Agronomy

161038 

PhD - Soil Science

161038 

PhD - Agricultural Chemicals 

161038 

PhD - Agricultural Statistics

1003567 

PhD - Agricultural Statistics 

191043

PhD - Computer Application

1003655

PhD - Computer Application 

191043 

PhD - Water Science And Technology 

161038 

PG - Plant Science

405

PG - Dairy Science

3493 

PhD - Vegetable Science

1000693 

PhD - Agronomy

1003242

PhD - Agricultural Statistics

1003577

Also Read: Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 CAP Round 2 Selection List Released, Get PDF Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023