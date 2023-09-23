ICMAI CMA Final, Inter Results 2023 on Sept 26; Check Cut-off Here

  1. Home
ICMAI CMA Final, Inter Results 2023 is going to be announced on September 26, 2023. Candidates can check out results on the official website: icmai.in by entering login details.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 23, 2023 10:45 IST
ICMAI CMA Final, Inter Result 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will declare the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) inter and final results for the July session on September 26, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exams can check out the ICMAI CMA Final, Inter Result 2023 on the official website: icmai.in.

The authorities conducted the exams from July 15 to 22, 2023. Now, the examinees are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the ICMAI CMA Final, Inter Result 2023. Previously, the institute announced that upcoming CMA inter and final exams will be held from December 10 to 17, 2023. 

The CMA Inter exam has 2 groups, each one having 4 papers carrying 100 marks each. Candidates who obtain a minimum of 40% marks in each subject and a min of 50% marks in total will qualify for the CMA Inter exams. 

ICMAI CMA Final, Inter Result 2023

CMA Inter pass percentage trends

Check out the pass percentage trend below:

CMA inter result

No. of candidate appeared

No. of candidate passed

Pass percentage

Group-I only

25,159

4,805

19.1%

Group-II only

13,823

3,357

24.29%

Both Groups

  

Passed in either one of the group

12,480

1,707

13.67%

Passed Both Groups

1,879

15.06%

CMA Final Result 2023: Check Cut-off Here

Check out the subject-wise cut-offs for the CMA final exam below:

CMA final subjects

Sectional Cut off

13: Corporate Laws & Compliance

40%

14: Strategic Financial Management

40%

15: Strategic Cost Management – Decision Making

40%

16: Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation

40%

17: Corporate Financial Reporting

40%

18: Indirect Tax Laws & Practice

40%

19: Cost & Management Audit

40%

20: Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation

40%

