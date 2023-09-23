ICMAI CMA Final, Inter Results 2023 on Sept 26; Check Cut-off Here

ICMAI CMA Final, Inter Result 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will declare the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) inter and final results for the July session on September 26, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exams can check out the ICMAI CMA Final, Inter Result 2023 on the official website: icmai.in.
The authorities conducted the exams from July 15 to 22, 2023. Now, the examinees are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the ICMAI CMA Final, Inter Result 2023. Previously, the institute announced that upcoming CMA inter and final exams will be held from December 10 to 17, 2023.
The CMA Inter exam has 2 groups, each one having 4 papers carrying 100 marks each. Candidates who obtain a minimum of 40% marks in each subject and a min of 50% marks in total will qualify for the CMA Inter exams.
|
CMA Inter pass percentage trends
Check out the pass percentage trend below:
|
CMA inter result
|
No. of candidate appeared
|
No. of candidate passed
|
Pass percentage
|
Group-I only
|
25,159
|
4,805
|
19.1%
|
Group-II only
|
13,823
|
3,357
|
24.29%
|
Both Groups
|
Passed in either one of the group
|
12,480
|
1,707
|
13.67%
|
Passed Both Groups
|
1,879
|
15.06%
CMA Final Result 2023: Check Cut-off Here
Check out the subject-wise cut-offs for the CMA final exam below:
|
CMA final subjects
|
Sectional Cut off
|
13: Corporate Laws & Compliance
|
40%
|
14: Strategic Financial Management
|
40%
|
15: Strategic Cost Management – Decision Making
|
40%
|
16: Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation
|
40%
|
17: Corporate Financial Reporting
|
40%
|
18: Indirect Tax Laws & Practice
|
40%
|
19: Cost & Management Audit
|
40%
|
20: Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation
|
40%
