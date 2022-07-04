ICSE 10th Result 2022 Date: When will CISCE Announce ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Results? - Get Details Here

ICSE 10th Result 2022 Date: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 result date 2022 anytime soon. As per recent media reports, the ICSE (Class 10) result 2022 is expected to be announced by 16th July. However, the CISCE has not released any official result date for ICSE 10th results 2022. Once released, students will be able to check their ICSE 10th exam results online, on the official website - cisce.org.

CISCE conducted the ICSE Class 10 semester 2 exams on 20th May. Earlier, the board declared ICSE semester 1 result 2022 on 7th February. This time, the exams were held in offline mode and in two terms. CISCE bifurcated the exams into semester 1 and 2.

ICSE 10th Result 2022 Date

As per the latest updates, CISCE is likely to declare results of class 10 examinations by 16th July 2022. The evaluation process is underway and it is expected that the ICSE 10th results for semester 2 will be announced soon in online mode at cisce.org. ICSE Class 10th Results 2022 date once confirmed will be updated here. As per media reports the officials have stated that - "The evaluation process for ICSE, Class 10 was completed last month, while the ISC, 12th evaluation process is yet to be completed. The council will announce both 10th, 12th results 2022 in July; ICSE results will be announced next week and ISC results by month-end."

ICSE 10th Semester 2 Result 2022 Marksheet

ICSE Class 10th semester 2 results 2022 will also be sent to schools for all students. The school heads will then be able to download these results for everyone and share with students. In case someone is unable to access their CISCE Class 10th results online, they can also check it from their schools. The students need to secure a minimum of 33% in aggregate and overall to clear the ICSE 10th exams.

How To Check ICSE 10th Semester 2 Result 2022?

To check the CISCE 10th result 2022, students will have to visit the official website - cisce.org. They can check the ICSE results 2022 by using their roll number, date of birth in online mode. The schools will be able to access results by logging in to the Career's portal of the CISCE using the Principal’s login ID and password.

