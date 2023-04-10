  1. Home
ICSI CS Executive 2023 Link To Switch From Old to New Syllabus Activates, Check Steps Here

ICSI CS Executive syllabus switching link from old to new syllabus has been activated. Registered candidates can apply for switchover at icsi.edu. Check complete details here.

Updated: Apr 10, 2023 13:51 IST
ICSI CS Executive 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has activated the link to switch from old syllabus (under 2017) to new syllabus (under 2022) for ICSI CS Executive candidates. They can apply for switch over under ICSI CS Executive new syllabus from today. The link to change the syllabus is available at icsi.edu. 

The first examination under the new syllabus will be held in December 2023. Candidates applying for switchover to new syllabus have to compulsorily appear for a Pre-Examination Test to become eligible, for enrolling in the main examinations. Further, they will not be allowed to change from new to old syllabus. 

ICSI CS Old To New Syllabus Switchover - Direct Link (Available Now) 

How to Switchover from ICSI CS Executive Old Syllabus (2017) to New (2022)?

While switching from old to new syllabus, candidates are not required to pay any charges. They can go through the steps to know how to change ICSI CS Executive old syllabus to new syllabus: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website - icsi.edu.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on online services tab.
  • Step 3: Click on - New Foundation Student Login/Executive Student Login.
  • Step 4: Enter the required login credentials.
  • Step 5: Click on Module>Switch over>Apply for switchover. 
  • Step 6: Student request screen will appear, enter the specified details and confirm it. 

Process to switch over from old to new syllabus - Click Here

Candidates must note that the study material for new syllabus 2022 has to be purchased from the centre. They also have to appear for the pre-examination test to become eligible to appear for the new syllabus under 2022. 

ICSI CS Executive Syllabus: Paper-Wise Exemption 

The paper-wise exemptions applicable to the 2017 syllabus switching over to 2022 are as follows: 

Subject Passed/Exempted Under 2017 syllabus

Exemption allowed in the Corresponding Subject Under 2022 Syllabus

421- Jurisprudence, Interpretation & General Laws

521- Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws

422- Company Law

522- Company Law & Practice

423- Setting up of Business Entities and Closure

523- Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws

424- Tax Laws

527- Tax Laws & Practice

425- Corporate and Management Accounting

524- Corporate Accounting and Financial Management

426- Securities Laws & Capital Markets

525- Capital Market and Securities Laws

427- Economic, Business and Commercial Laws

526- Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws

428- Financial and Strategic Management

524- Corporate Accounting and Financial Management

