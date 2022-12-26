ICSI CS Foundation Admit Card 2022 Releases for Dec Session, Download Hall Ticket at icsi.edu

ICSI CS Foundation Admit Card 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the CS Foundation admit card 2022 for December session. Candidates can download the ICSI CS foundation admit card 2022 in online mode at icsi.edu. They will have to use their admission number and date of birth to download ICSI CS admit card for Foundation.

Those appearing for the exam must download the ICSI CS admit card 2022 in online mode only. The Institute will not send the CS Foundation admit card 2022 by post or any other mode. As per the announced dates, the CS Foundation exam will be conducted on December 27 and 28, 2022.

ICSI CS Foundation Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download ICSI CS Admit Card 2022 for Foundation Programme?

Candidates will have to visit the official website to download the ICSI CS hall ticket 2022 for December session. They can go through the steps to know how to download ICSI CS Foundation admit card 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - icsi.edu.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the latest section.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, click on Download E-Admit Card for Foundation Programme December 2022 Examination.

5th Step - In the login window, enter admission number and date of birth.

6th Step - Download the ICSI CS admit card for Dec session.

The ICSI CS hall ticket for the foundation will likley to have details about the name of candidates, photograph, signature, medium of exam, date and time of the exam, details of applicable paper-wise exemption, name, address and code of ICSI CS exam centre and name of CS stage and the module that the candidate has enrolled for.

ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2022

Candidates must download the CS foundation admit card for the December session in online mode or else they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. THE ICSI CS exam will be held in two shifts on December 27 and 28. The first shift will be conducted between 9.30 and 11 am and the second shift will be conducted between 4 and 5 pm.

