ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card for November Session Soon, Check Mock Test Details Here

CSEET Admit Card 2023 Soon: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will issue the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) admit card for the November session soon. As per media reports, it is expected to be released by this week. Registered candidates can download the ICSI CSEET Nov admit card online at icsi.edu. They have to use their registration number and date of birth to download their admit card.

ICSI CSEET November 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on November 4, 2023, in remote proctored mode. Candidates have to carry their admit card, along with any one photo ID such as Aadhar card, PAN card, voter card and driver’s licence, at the exam centre while appearing for the CSEET November session.

ICSI CSEET 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates of CSEET November session below:

Events Dates ICSI CSEET admit card October 29, 2023 (Expected) CSEET November Mock test To be notified ICSI CSEET Nov exam November 4, 2023 CSEET Result To be notified

How to Download ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card for November Session?

Candidates who have registered for the CSEET November can download the admit card by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CSEET November 2023 admit card

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter application number and date of birth

Step 5: The admit card of CSEET will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check for the details mentioned on the admit card

Step 7: Download and save the admit card for exam day

What Details will be mentioned in the CSEET Admit Card 2023?

After downloading the admit card of CSEET, candidates must check the details mentioned on it:

Name of candidate

Enrollment/ registration number

Date of exam

Exam venue (home-based/centre-based)

Time of the CSEET exam

Photograph of candidate

Exam day guidelines/ instructions

Signature

Important Instructions Regarding CSEET Exam 2023

Candidates can check the important instructions regarding the ICSI CSEET exam before appearing for the paper:

Along with the admit card for CSEET, candidates need to carry one government-issued identity card for verification purposes

The login credentials for CSEET November session will be sent to candidates via email and SMS.

The question paper for CSEET Nov 2023 will be available in English only

They must mandatorily download the SEBLite application on their laptops/desktops

They must download the hard copy of the CSEET admit card before the exam day

Reach the exam centre on the reporting time mentioned on the admit card

ICSI CSEET Mock Test 2023

The ICSI will also conduct a mock test a few days before the CSEET November exam in online mode. The ICSI said that it is mandatory for candidates to appear for the mock test. The details regarding the time slot, user ID and password for the mock test will be sent to the registered email ID and number of the candidate. Candidates should log in 30 minutes before the CSEET November 2023 mock test exam.

