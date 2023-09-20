IGNOU Admission 2023: July 2023 Session Fresh and Re-Registration Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU July 2023 Session: Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the July 2023 session registration and re-registration window today, September 20, 2023. Candidates who have yet to complete the registration and re-registration process can visit the official website of IGNOU and register for the July session. It must be noted that a late fee of Rs. 200 will be applicable for candidates completing the re-registration for both Online and ODL mode.

The link for students to complete the July 2023 session fresh registration and the re-registration is provided separately for candidates. Fresh registrations for the July 2023 session are available on the official website - ignou.ac.in, while the re-registration link is available at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. Students can click on the link given here or follow the steps provided below to complete the July 2023 session registration and re-registration process.

IGNOU July 2023 Re-Registration - Click Here

IGNOU July 2023 Registration - Click Here

IGNOU July 2023 Registrations

The July 2023 session re-registration link is available on the official website of IGNOU. Before completing the re-registration process, students are advised to read through the instructions carefully. Students can then sign in using the username and password.

For the re-registration process however eligible candidates are first required to click on the official website and further visit the ODL/ Distance programme or the online programme link given. Candidates can then click on the new registration link and fill out the necessary details to create a username and password which can further be used to fill out the online application form and other details.

IGNOU July 2023 Session Documents To Be Uploaded

When filling out the applications the following documents are to be uploaded.

Candidate photograph and signature image

Birth certificate

Academic certificates and marksheets

Experience certificate

Category certificate

