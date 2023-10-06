IGNOU Assignment Submission Last Date Extended; Know Details Here

IGNOU Assignment Submission: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit assignments for ODL and Online programmes. Now, candidates can submit their work till October 31, 2023. However, it is advised to submit them before the deadline as no further extensions may be provided.

The official notification reads, ‘’With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for Term End Examinations, December-2023 for both ODL and Online programmes, GOAL and EVBB has been further extended up to 31st October 2023.’’

How to Submit Assignments for Online, ODL Programmes?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps for submission:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Now, look for the assignment submission link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Submit the pending assignment

IGNOU Assignment Submission: What to do In Case of Difficulty in Registering on Portal?

In case, a candidate faces any problem while registering on the online portal. He/She can contact the Regional Centre for re-setting of the account/updating the email ID or mobile number

IGNOU Assignment Submission: What to do If My First Payment Isn’t Updated?

In this situation, students are advised not to make the second payment right away if their initial online payment was unsuccessful in updating. Please wait a day, check the payment status, and make a choice after that. If he/she pays for the same application twice, one of the payments will be reimbursed to the account, as per an IGNOU statement.

