IGNOU December TEE 2022 Assignment Submission Date Extended Till 31 October, Check Notice Here

IGNOU TEE December 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submission of December Term-End Examination (TEE) assignments. The last date to submit the IGNOU TEE December assignment is till 31st October 2022. Candidates who have registered for the IGNOU Term End Examination can submit their assignments at ignou.ac.in.

Recently, IGNOU also released the exam form for December TEE 2022 on the official website. It is expected that the IGNOU December Term-End Examinations is likely to commence on 2nd December 2022 and will end on 5th January 2023.

IGNOU TEE 2022 Assignment Submission Extension Tweet

IGNOU released an official notice and tweeted, “With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for Term-end-Examination, December-2022 has been further extended upto 31st October, 2022. This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority.” Check Tweet below -

The last date for submission of Assignments for TEE December, 2022 is extended upto 31st October, 2022 pic.twitter.com/NfBfN7N0K4 — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) October 1, 2022

IGNOU TEE December 2022 Exam Form

As of now, IGNOU has activated the link to fill up the IGNOU December TEE exam form. To fill-up the form, candidates will have to visit the official website - exam.ignou.ac.in. Further, they must go through the instructions and proceed to fill up the IGNOU TEE December exam form. Now, enter enrollment number, programme and select the examination centre region. Now, the form will appear on the screen, fill all the required details, attach photographs and documents and pay the fee. Now, go through the same and submit the form.

About IGNOU

IGNOU admissions are offered 161 courses. Admission to the university is done based on merit in the qualifying examination as well as marks obtained in entrance examinations. IGNOU New Delhi courses are offered at 4 levels. These are the Diploma, UG, PG and Ph.D levels. The university offers courses in the full-time, distance, and online study modes.

