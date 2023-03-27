IGNOU January 2023 Session: Fresh Admission, Re-registration Last Date Today, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU January 2023 Session: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the re-registration and online admission for Online, ODL, and merit-based ODL programmes today i.e. March 27, 2023. Candidates who have not registered for the IGNOU January 2023 Session yet must do the same on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

Those who fail to register for IGNOU January 2023 session by today will have to pay an additional charge of Rs 200 to fill out the application form. However, the last date for certificate and semester-based programmes is April 14, 2023. Candidates can check out the steps to apply for IGNOU January 2023 Session here.

Documents Required for IGNOU January 2023 Session Application Form

Candidates must keep the necessary documents handy before filling out IGNOU January 2023 Session application form. They can check out the list of required documents here-

Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB) Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB) Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB) Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB) Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB) Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)

How to Apply for IGNOU January 2023 Session?

Eligible candidates can apply for IGNOU January 2023 Session till today i.e. March 27, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Re-registration, fresh admission for Online, ODL programme link

Step 3: Choose the programme & complete registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered details

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the IGNOU January 2023 Session application form

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

