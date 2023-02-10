    IGNOU January Admissions 2023: Registrations Close Today at ignou.ac.in, Know How to Apply Here

    As per the recent updates, the IGNOU will close the admission application process of the January session for its various ODL, Online and merit-based ODL programmes in online mode today, February 10, 2023. Candidates who have not registered yet for the IGNOU January admissions 2023 can register by visiting the official website- ignou.ac.in. Check complete details here

    IGNOU January Admission 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the admission application process for the January session for Online Distance Learning (ODL) as well as Merit-based ODL programmes today, February 10, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates who have not registered themselves for admission into IGNOU January session 2023 yet can apply by filling out the registration form through the official websites - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in.

    As per the recent updates, the last date to apply for the IGNOU January admission 2023 was January 31, 2023, but it was later extended to February 10, 2023. It is advisable for the students to register for IGNOU January 2023 admissions by today.

    IGNOU January Session Registration 2023  - Direct Link 

    IGNOU January Session Online Programmes Registration 2023  - Direct Link 

    IGNOU 2023 Merit-Based ODL Programmes (SOHS) - Direct Link 

    Documents Required for IGNOU January Session 2023 Registration Process

    Candidates appearing for the IGNOU January session 2023 to secure their seats in various ODL, Merit-based ODL Programmes and Online Programmes can go through the list of documents required at the time of the registration process.

    • Scanned Photograph of the candidate
    • Scanned Signature of the candidate
    • Scanned Copy of Age Proof 
    • Educational Qualification 
    • Category Certificate 
    • Experience Certificate 

    How to Apply for IGNOU January Session Admission 2023?

    Candidates who are appearing for the IGNOU January Session 2023 to get admission into various ODL, Merit-based and online programmes at Indira Gandhi National Open University can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

    Step 1: Visit IGNOU's official website- ignou.ac.in

    Step 2: Click on the Admission link available for programmes i.e. ODL, Online Programmes, Merit-based ODL programmes for IGNOU January Session 2023 visible on the screen

    Step 3: Click on the preferred link as per your programme

    Step 4: The admission application page will appear on the screen

    Step 5: Enter all the required details and fill out the application form

    Step 6: Go through the entire form and then make the payment of IGNOU January Session 2023 registration fees

    Step 7: Click on submit and download the application form

    Step 8: Take a few printouts of the IGNOU January session 2023 application form for future use

