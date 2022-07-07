IGNOU June TEE 2022: Deadline for Submission of Assignments Extended till 20th July, Get Details Here

IGNOU June TEE 2022 Assignment Submission Deadline Extended: Following requests and demands from learners and students, IGNOU has decided to extend the submission deadline for the projects and assignments. As per the latest update, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has decided to extend the submission date for IGNOU June TEE 2022 assignments and project works until 20th July 2022. As per the earlier timeline shared by the university, the deadline to submit assignments for IGNOU June TEE 2022 was 30th June 2022; however, the same has now been extended again until 20th July 2022.

Official Notification Confirms Extension in Deadline

To avoid any kind of confusion or spread of misinformation among the students or learners, the open university has decided to issue an official notification confirming the development. The varsity administration took to Twitter to notify the IGNOU June TEE 2022 assignment submission deadline extension. The tweet sent out from IGNOU’s official account read “"Further extension of the last date for submission of Assignments, Project Reports, Field Work Journal (Practicum), Dissertation and Internship Report, etc. for Term-end-Examination, June, 2022 from 30th June, 2022 to 20th July, 2022.”

Further extension of the last date for submission of Assignments, Project Reports, Field Work Journal (Practicum), Dissertation and Internship Report, etc. for Term-end-Examination, June, 2022 from 30th June, 2022 to 20th July, 2022. pic.twitter.com/BzWIHR70SX — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) July 6, 2022

How to submit IGNOU June TEE 2022 Assignments/Project Work?

As per the details shared by the exam authority, the Open University has assigned 20th July 2022 as the deadline for submission of assignments and project works. The June Term End Exam for IGNOU is scheduled to be held from 22nd July 2022 to 5th Sept 2022. All the learners who are registered for the exam need to submit their assignments or project work for June session online on the official portal - ignou.ac.in. After visiting the official website, candidates need to find the candidate portal link and log onto it using their registered credentials. After logging in, candidates will have the option to upload a copy of their assignment or project work on the portal. Earlier, IGNOU had also announced extension in the re-registration date for IGNOU June TEE 2022. Candidates can now re-register for the June session until 15th June 2022.

Also Read: IGNOU July Session 2022 Re-registration Deadline Extended till 15th July, Apply online at ignou.ac.in