IGNOU June TEE 2023 Datesheet Revised, Check Tentative Schedule Here

IGNOU June TEE 2023 Date Sheet Revised: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the revised date sheet for June Term Ends Examination (TEE) 2023. Those who are going to appear in the IGNOU June TEE 2023 Exams can check out the revised schedule on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the date sheet here

As per the revised schedule, the IGNOU June TEE 2023 exams will be started on June 1, 2023, and continue till July 6, 2023. The exams will be conducted in two shifts- Morning and Evening. The morning session will be held between 10.00 am to 1.00 pm whereas, the evening session will be conducted between 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. However, candidates must note that the date sheet is tentative in nature and hence, subject to changes.

How to Download IGNOU June TEE 2023 Date Sheet?

Candidates can visit the official website to check out the IGNOU TEE June 2023 Revised Date sheet. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Revised Tentative DateSheet for June TEE 2023 link

Step 3: IGNOU June TEE Datesheet 2023 PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the PDF

Step 5: Take a few printouts for future reference

IGNOU June TEE Revised Date Sheet 2023 PDF- Click Here

The university has mandated that, if applicable and in accordance with your Program's requirements, the minimum number of assignments for each course be turned in by the deadline. Moreover, the updated date sheet was made public in February 2023. Candidates can visit the IGNOU website for further information on this topic.

Also Read: BITS HD 2023 Application Form Released, Get Direct Link Here