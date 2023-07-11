IGNOU launches PG Diploma in Environmental Studies, check details here

IGNOU PG Diploma in Environmental Studies: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the launch of a postgraduate (PG) diploma programme in environmental studies that will start from July session. Through this programme, students will get valuable insights with the necessary means and capacities to engage in environment assessment, propose sustainable solutions and contribute towards policies for environmental planning and sustainable development.

Recently, IGNOU also introduced new MSc programmes in physics (MSCPH), applied statistics (MSCAST), Geography (MSCGG), and Geo-informatics (MSCGI). Interested candidates can refer to the IGNOU common prospectus available online at the official website: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

PG Diploma in Environmental Studies Programme to generate awareness on environmental concerns

As per IGNOU, “The current degradation of natural ecosystems is seen in the form of environmental pollution, climate change, resource depletion, biodiversity loss, etc. In order to address the environmental challenges induced by anthropogenic activities there is a need for developing a knowledgeable workforce in the areas such as climate change, pollution, waste management, sanitation, conservation of biological diversity, management of biological resources, forest and wildlife conservation, and sustainable development.”

PG Diploma in Environmental Studies to help students in addressing sustainability concerns

According to media reports, IGNOU also stated - “After completing the Programme, learners will be able to play decisive roles in addressing the environmental and sustainability concerns in India and across the world.It will help the learners to restore, protect, and sustain the environment and appreciate the interdependence between the components of the environment.”

IGNOU launched 4 PG diploma programmes in management

This year, IGNOU also launched four postgraduate diploma programmes in specialisations- human resource management (PGDHRM), financial management (PGDFM), marketing management (PGDMM) and operations management (PGDOM). These programmes have affordable fees and the option of five specialisations (HRM, Marketing Management, Financial Management, Operations Management and Services Management). The students have the flexibility of selecting their study centre, examination centre and session of examination according to their convenience.

