    IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022 Applications invited, Check details here

    Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the applications for the ‘Student Innovation Award 2022’. Students can apply for the awards through the application link available. 

    Updated: Jul 30, 2022 13:48 IST
    IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022
    IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022

    IGNOU Student Innovation Award: Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the applications for the ‘Student Innovation Award 2022’. The University will be awarding innovators and entrepreneur students who have created something new using their innovation. Students interested in applying for the Student Innovation Award can visit the official website of the university to apply.

    The applications are available on the official website - sites.google.com/ignou.ac.in/navrieti/sia-2022. The last date for students to complete the applications for IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022 is September 30, 2022.

    What will the selected applicants get?

    Three of the best innovators will be awarded the Student Innovation Award 2022 with certificates, Trophies and cash prize of Rs. 10,000, Rs. 7000 and Rs. 5000 respectively. 

    Steps to apply for IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022

    Those applying for the awards are also required to enclose a 5-10 minute video clip on the development and working of their innovation along with the application form. The applications need to be submitted via mail. Students can check the complete application procedure here. To apply for the IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022 candidates can follow the steps provided below.

    Step 1: Visit the IGNOU student innovation award 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on the ‘Download Application Form’ link provided

    Step 3: Enter the details in the applications as mentioned in the different fields

    Step 4: Upload the video as required

    Step 5: Click on final submit and send to ncide@ignou.ac.in

    Themes for IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022

    The IGNOU 2022 Student Innovation Award has 14 themes based on which the innovation applications will be accepted. Candidates can check the list of themes below. 

    1. Health Care and Biomedical Devices
    2. Agriculture and Rural Development
    3. Food Processing and Packaging
    4. Smart Transport and Traffic Management
    5. Renewable and Affordable Energy and Alternate Fuel
    6. Clean and Potable Water and Water Management
    7. Waste Management and Disposal
    8. Technology Based Social Innovations
    9. Robotics and Drones including AI and ML
    10. Social and Environmental Issues
    11. Smart City and Urban Development
    12. Innovation in Education Sector
    13. Innovations to Assist the Persons with Disability
    14. Any Other Emerging Area of Innovation and Startup Opportunity

    Also Read: KCET Toppers List 2022: Apoorv Tops Engineering, Check Karnataka CET Pharmacy and Agriculture Stream Toppers Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories