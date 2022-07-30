IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022 Applications invited, Check details here

IGNOU Student Innovation Award: Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the applications for the ‘Student Innovation Award 2022’. The University will be awarding innovators and entrepreneur students who have created something new using their innovation. Students interested in applying for the Student Innovation Award can visit the official website of the university to apply.

The applications are available on the official website - sites.google.com/ignou.ac.in/navrieti/sia-2022. The last date for students to complete the applications for IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022 is September 30, 2022.

What will the selected applicants get?

Three of the best innovators will be awarded the Student Innovation Award 2022 with certificates, Trophies and cash prize of Rs. 10,000, Rs. 7000 and Rs. 5000 respectively.

Steps to apply for IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022

Those applying for the awards are also required to enclose a 5-10 minute video clip on the development and working of their innovation along with the application form. The applications need to be submitted via mail. Students can check the complete application procedure here. To apply for the IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022 candidates can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the IGNOU student innovation award 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Download Application Form’ link provided

Step 3: Enter the details in the applications as mentioned in the different fields

Step 4: Upload the video as required

Step 5: Click on final submit and send to ncide@ignou.ac.in

Themes for IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022

The IGNOU 2022 Student Innovation Award has 14 themes based on which the innovation applications will be accepted. Candidates can check the list of themes below.

Health Care and Biomedical Devices Agriculture and Rural Development Food Processing and Packaging Smart Transport and Traffic Management Renewable and Affordable Energy and Alternate Fuel Clean and Potable Water and Water Management Waste Management and Disposal Technology Based Social Innovations Robotics and Drones including AI and ML Social and Environmental Issues Smart City and Urban Development Innovation in Education Sector Innovations to Assist the Persons with Disability Any Other Emerging Area of Innovation and Startup Opportunity

