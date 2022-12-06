IIFT Admit Card 2023 (Today): Download MBA IB Hall Ticket at iift.nta.nic.in, Get Updates Here

IIFT Admit Card 2023: Going as per media reports, it is expected that National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) 2023 admit card by today - December 6. However, the officials have not released any information regarding the same. Once released, candidates can download the IIFT admit card 2023 at iift.nta.nic.in. They will have to use the login credentials to download their IIFT 2023 admit card in online mode.

Mostly, the admit card is released few weeks before the conduction of exam. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade MBA IB is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2022 in a computer-based test mode for 120 minutes (2 hours) from 10 am to 12 noon. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without carrying IIFT admit card 2023.

How To Download IIFT Admit Card 2023?

Candidates appearing for the MBA IB exam will be required to carry their IIFT admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam centre. NTA will not send the hall ticket of IIFT in any other mode. They can follow the steps below to know how to download IIFT admit card 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA IIFT - nta.iift.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll and look for IIF MBA (IB) entrance exam admit card.

3rd Step - The login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter IIFT login credentials - application number and date of birth.

5th Step - The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the same.

IIFT 2023 Exam Pattern

As per the updates, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will have 4 sections - Quantitative Ability (QA), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation (LRDI), and General Knowledge (GK). The IIFT MBA IB will have the objective type of questions. Candidates will have to finish the paper within two hours.

