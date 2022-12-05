IIFT Admit Card 2023 Soon, Download MBA IB Hall Ticket at iift.nta.nic.in

IIFT Admit Card 2023 (Soon): As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (International Business) 2023 admit card for the registered candidates soon. As per reports, it is expected that IIFT admit card will be released by December 8, 2022. Candidates can download IIFT MBA IB admit card at iift.nta.nic.in.

They will have to use the required login credentials to download IIFT admit card 2023. As per the schedule released, the IIFT entrance exam will be held on December 18, 2022 in a computer-based test mode format for 120 minutes (2 hours) from 10 am to 12 noon. Without IIFT admit card 2023, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the entrance exam.

IIFT 2023 Dates

Events Dates IIFT Admit Card December 8, 2022 (Expected) IIFT MBA IB December 18, 2022 IIFT Result To be announced

How To Download IIFT Admit Card 2023?

Once released, registered candidates can access the IIFT 2023 admit card at the official website - iift.nta.nic.in. NTA will send the hall ticket of IIFT in any other mode. Therefore, they can follow the steps below to know how to download IIFT admit card 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA IIFT - nta.iift.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll and look for IIF MBA (IB) entrance exam admit card.

3rd Step - The login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter IIFT login credentials - application number and date of birth.

5th Step - The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the same.

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) 2023

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the IIFT entrance exam annually for candidates seeking admission to MBA (IB) programme. It is a common entrance exam for admission at all branches of IIFT. The MBA (IB) programme is a six-trimester general management programme offered by IIFT. Admission to the course is provided through the entrance exam.

