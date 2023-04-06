IIFT Registrations 2023 for MBA in Business Analytics Ongoing, Apply at iift.ac.in

IIFT Registration 2023: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has already started the registrations for MBA in Business Analytics. Candidates who wish to pursue the programme can apply on the official website i.e. iift.ac.in. They must note that the last date to apply is April 13, 2023. Candidates must do the registration before the deadline as the authorities may not provide extensions.

Candidates who belong to General / OBC(NCL) / EWS will have to pay Rs 2000 as an application fee. Whereas, those who belong to SC/ST/PWD must pay Rs 1000. The MBA in Business Analytics will be a 2-year regular MBA programme spread across six trimesters with 120 learning credits. It will be a completely non-residential programme.

Who Can Apply for IIFT MBA Admission 2023?

Only eligible candidates can apply for MBA in business analytics. Interested ones can check out the eligibility criteria set by the authorities here

Candidate must hold a Bachelor's degree with a minimum 50%marks in aggregate or 5.0 CGPA out of 10. The student should have Mathematics/ Statistics as one of the subjects at the Graduation level.

OR

Candidates must hold B. Tech / B.E degree in any discipline from a recognized university/institute with at least 50% marks in aggregate or 5.0 CGPA out of 10.

OR

OR The candidate must hold a Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

OR

5.0 CGPA out of 10, with Mathematics as a subject at 10+2 level. Applied Mathematics in 10+2 will not be considered.

Candidates appearing in the final year examination of Graduation can also apply.

How to Apply for IIFT MBA Admission 2023?

Candidates must check out the eligibility mentioned above before applying for admission. They can go through the following steps for IIFT Registration 2023-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. iift.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MBA(BUSINESS ANALYTICS) 2023-25 Programme- Apply Online

Step 3: IIFT Registration 2023 link is present in PDF

Step 4: Complete registration process and re-login

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the from and print a hard copy

