IIFT Registration 2023 for MBA in Business Analytics Ends Tomorrow, Apply Here

IIFT Registration 2023: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will close the registrations for MBA in Business Analytics tomorrow i.e. April 13, 2023. Candidates who wish to register for the programme must do the same latest by tomorrow. They can visit the official website i.e. iift.ac.in for registration purposes.

Applicants from the General, OBC(NCL), and EWS categories must pay a fee of Rs 2000. However, those who belong to PWD, SC, or ST category shall pay Rs 1000. The two-year standard MBA programme for MBA in Business Analytics will be divided into six trimesters and have 120 learning credits. The programme will be entirely non-residential.

IIFT Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

IIFT Important Dates 2023

Particulars Dates Last date to apply for MBA(BA) April 13, 2023 Extempore and Personal Interview April/May 2023 (dates will be declared later)

Documents Required for IIFT Registration 2023

Candidates are required to keep important documents scanned and handy before filling out the application form. Check a few documents here-

Scanned certificates (10th,12th, and graduation mark sheets and category certificate (if applicable) in pdf file. In case the candidate is appearing in final year of graduation, he/she has to upload last semester/year marksheet)

Work experience documents (Initial / latest pay slip, appointment letter, experience letter, etc.)

Screenshot of the payment

How to Apply for IIFT MBA Admission 2023?

Eligible candidates can fill out the application form before the deadline i.e. tomorrow. They can adhere to the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. iift.ac.in

Step 2: Click on latest updates and search MBA (BA) registration link

Step 3: Click on PDF saying Apply Online and get link

Step 4: Complete registration process and login

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

