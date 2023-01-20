    IIM CAP 2023 Application Deadline Extended, Check Last Date Here

    IIM CAP 2023 registration deadline has been extended till January 22, 2023. Candidates can fill out the application form at  cap2023.iimu.ac.in. Check details here

     

    Updated: Jan 20, 2023 15:43 IST
    IIM CAP 2023 Application Deadline Extended
    IIM CAP 2023 Application Deadline Extended

    IIM CAP 2023 Application Deadline Extended: As per the official notice, the Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) has extended the application deadline for Common Admission Process (CAP) 2023. Now, candidates can apply for IIM CAP 2023 till January 22, 2023, up to 5.00 pm. Thus, those who have not filled out the IIM CAP 2023 application form yet must do the same on the official website i.e. cap2023.iimu.ac.in

    After the closure of the IIM CAP 2023 registration window, authorities will announce the allocation of CAP 2023 personal interview (PI) date and time to registered candidates. The personal interview will be conducted in online mode. Candidates can check out the entire IIM CAP 2023 schedule below.

    IIM CAP 2023 Schedule

    CAP 2023 Event

    `Date

    CAP 2023 registration extended till

    January 22, 2023, up to 5.00 pm

    Allocation of CAP 2023 personal interview (PI) date and time to registered candidates

    2nd week of February 2023

    Personal Interview

    Week 1: February 13th to 18th, 2023

    Personal Interview

    Week 2: February 20th to 25th, 2023

    Personal Interview

    Week 3: February 27th to March 4th, 2023

    Documents Required to fill IIM CAP 2023 application form

    Authorities have extended the deadline for IIM CAP 2023 application form till January 22, 2023. While filling out the application form, they must keep these mandatory documents in hand

    1. Photograph (Pre-filled as mentioned in the CAT Application Form)
    2. Signature (Pre-filled as mentioned in the CAT Application Form)
    3. Photo Identity Card Document
    4. CAT 2022 ScoreCard
    5. 10th & 12th Marksheet with a pass certificate
    6. Graduation-related certificates
    7. Work Experience (if any)

    How to Apply for IIM CAP 2023?

    IIM CAP 2023 Registrations are extended till January 22, 2023 Candidates who have not registered themselves yet must do the same on the official website i.e. cap2023.iimu.ac.in. They can go through these steps to register-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cap2023.iimu.ac.in
    • Step 2: On the homepage, register with asked details
    • Step 3: Now, log in with registered CAT ID and password
    • Step 4: Enter the required personal and academic details
    • Step 5: Upload documents in prescribed format
    • Step 6: Now, pay the required fee
    • Step 7: Submit the form and take a few printouts

