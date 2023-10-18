IIM Kozhikode Introduces Certificate Program in Public Policy Management, Check Details Here

IIM Kozhikode Certificate Program: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will offer the Professional Certificate Program in Public Policy Management. The 12-month duration programme will start from January 20, 2024. As per the recent updates, candidates can apply for the certificate programme by November 1, 2023, through the official website - iimk.ac.in.

As per the provided details, candidates are required to make the payment of the Rs 2,90,000 as a programme fee for Public Policy Management. They must ensure that in this programme, there will be live online sessions that will be rendered by the faculty of IIM Kozhikode. Those candidates who are willing to apply for the certificate programme should note that no application will be accepted without the successful payment of the application fee of Rs 1,500 (Plus added GST).

What is the eligibility criteria for IIM Kozhikode certificate programme?

Interested candidates must have a graduate degree or a diploma (10+2+3) from a recognized university and have atleast 2 years of work experience as of December 30, 2023, to be eligible for the certificate program.

What is the IIM Kozhikode Certificate Program in Public Policy Management?

As per the given details, the main aim of the Professional Certificate Program in Public Policy Management provided by IIM Kozhikode is to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to grow in the field of public policy.

Who can apply for this certificate program?

The below-mentioned candidates can apply for this professional certificate programme.



Public affairs professionals

Policy analysts, advisors, and strategic planners working for various govt services

NGO professionals

Independent economists and anyone interested in public affairs

Strategists and advisors in corporations and corporate social initiative groups.

Media strategists, and researchers

Consultants and development practitioners in aid institutions

