IIM Vishakhapatnam Introduces Executive MBA Programme, Check Details Here

IIM Executive MBA Programme: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam (IIMV) has launched an Executive Master of Business Administration programme for Working professionals. The programme has been introduced in technical collaboration with TimesPro. The programme shall be taught through TimesPro’s state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode.

The program will be offered on an Interactive Learning (IL) platform in a blended mode and the first batch (2023-25) is scheduled to commence from May 2023. It will comprise lectures, real-life case studies, discussions, role-plays, etc. Candidates will be able to learn various domains - production and operations management, strategy, finance and accounting, entrepreneurship, decision sciences, marketing, human resources, etc.

Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) for Working Professionals is a master’s degree program designed with the objective of imparting management education to working executives seeking skills and strategies to make their organizations perform well.

Executive MBA Programme- Direct Link (Available Now)

What are Objectives of IIM’S Executive MBA Programme

The Working professionals must be aware of the objectives before joining the programme. They can check out the main objectives here-

Understand the demands and challenges of modern business organizations.

Enhance knowledge in functional management domains.

Sharpen skills in diagnostic, analytical, and decision-making tools, and techniques.

What is Fee Structure of Executive MBA Programme?

The total fee of the programme is 10,80,000/- which is payable in six instalments as per the schedule given below:

Installment 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th Month Due May 2023 July 2023 Sept 2023 Nov 2023 Jan 2024 March 2024 Amount (INR) 1,80,000/- 1,80,000/- 1,80,000/- 1,80,000/- 1,80,000/- 1,80,000/

