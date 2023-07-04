IISER IAT 2023 Result Announced, Get Direct Link Here

IISER IAT 2023 Result: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research has announced the aptitude test (IAT) result 2023 today: July 4, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the aptitude test that was conducted on June 17, 2023, can check and download their results through the official website: iiseradmission.in. They need to enter the required login credentials in the result login window to get their results.

The authorities have also released the IAT final answer key 2023 on June 28 and the results which were supposed to be announced on July 3, 2023, are expected to be announced soon. As per the released data, this year, a total of 44,511 candidates applied for the aptitude test out of which, 34,751 candidates have appeared for the entrance exam.

Details mentioned on the IISER IAT scorecard 2023

After downloading the aptitude test scorecard, candidates are advised to cross-check all the details mentioned on it carefully. As per the past year's trends, it is expected that the below-given details will be mentioned on it.

Candidate's name Roll number of the candidate Marks obtained by the candidate Rank secured in the IAT 2023 Percentage scored

How to check IISER IAT result 2023 online?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to know how to check the IISER IAT result for the academic year 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IISER: iiseradmission.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the results available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the required details such as email id and password

Step 5: The IISER IAT scorecard 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future use

