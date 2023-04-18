IIT Delhi Introduces Certification Programme for Project Management, Apply at timespro.com

IIT Delhi Certificate Programme 2023: As per the recent updates, the Department of Management Studies (DMS) of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) has launched an online certification programme i.e. Executive Programme for Advanced Product Management (Batch 2) in online mode. Those interested candidates who are wishing to apply for this certification can register themselves through the official website of Times Pro i.e. timespro.com

According to the official information, the last date to apply for the online programme is April 23, 2023. The programme will start on June 17, 2023, and is scheduled to be concluded in November. Candidates are advised to go through all the details provided in the information brochure before submitting the application form. They can also click on the direct link available below to complete the registration process.

Continuing Education Programme, #IITDelhi, has launched an online certificate programme titled "Executive Programme for Advanced Product Management" (Batch 2).



Last date to Apply: 23rd April 2023



