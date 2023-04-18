IIT Delhi Introduces Certification Programme for Project Management, Apply at timespro.com

  1. Home
The Department of Management Studies of the IIT Delhi introduced an online certification programme named Executive Programme for Advanced Product Management (Batch 2) in online mode. Interested candidates can register at timespro.com. Check complete details here

Apr 18, 2023
IIT Delhi Certificate Programme 2023: As per the recent updates, the Department of Management Studies (DMS) of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) has launched an online certification programme i.e. Executive Programme for Advanced Product Management (Batch 2) in online mode. Those interested candidates who are wishing to apply for this certification can register themselves through the official website of Times Pro i.e. timespro.com  

According to the official information, the last date to apply for the online programme is April 23, 2023. The programme will start on June 17, 2023, and is scheduled to be concluded in November. Candidates are advised to go through all the details provided in the information brochure before submitting the application form. They can also click on the direct link available below to complete the registration process.

IIT Delhi's Continuing Education Programme  - Direct Link (Click Here)

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
