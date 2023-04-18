IIT Delhi Introduces Certification Programme for Project Management, Apply at timespro.com

IIT Delhi Certificate Programme 2023: As per the recent updates, the Department of Management Studies (DMS) of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) has launched an online certification programme i.e. Executive Programme for Advanced Product Management (Batch 2) in online mode. Those interested candidates who are wishing to apply for this certification can register themselves through the official website of Times Pro i.e. timespro.com
According to the official information, the last date to apply for the online programme is April 23, 2023. The programme will start on June 17, 2023, and is scheduled to be concluded in November. Candidates are advised to go through all the details provided in the information brochure before submitting the application form. They can also click on the direct link available below to complete the registration process.
Executive Programme for Advanced Product Management: Fees
Candidates who are interested in applying for this certification programme can check the fee details in the table given below:
Particulars
Amount
Programme Fee
1,37,000
GST@18%
24,660
Total
1,61,660
How to Apply for Executive Programme for Advanced Product Management?
Interested candidates can follow the below-given steps to complete the application process.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Times Pro i.e. timespro.com
Step 2: Click on the Courses tab available at the top of the screen
Step 3: Now, click on project management and then go for IIT Delhi's executive programme
Step 4: After this, click on the enrol now button to proceed further
Step 5: Enter all the basic details such as name, phone number, email id, city and then click on the submit button
Step 6: Upload all the documents required and make the payment of the prescribed fees
Step 7: Download the application confirmation form and print a hard copy for future use
IIT Delhi's CEP Programme Details
According to the details mentioned in the brochure released by IIT Delhi, the online programme will have 12 modules and each lecture is followed by a hands-on demo session. The classes will be conducted every Saturday from 10 am to 1.30 pm. Moreover, candidates will have to make the payment of the prescribed application fee within the allotted time.
