Tripura Govt Orders to Close Schools Due to Heatwave Conditions, Check Details Here

Tripura Schools Closed: As per the recent updates, the Tripura government has announced the closure of all government schools due to extreme heatwave conditions in the state. The Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha on Monday ordered the school authorities to close the state-run schools with effect from April 18, 2023. By sharing a Tweet on his official Twitter handle, he said that the heatwave across the state may cause a bad impact on the health of the students. In this view, the state government has decided to keep all the government-run and grant-in-aid schools to be closed from April 18, 2023, to April 23, 2023.
The heat wave across the state may cause bad impact on health of the students. In this view, the state government has decided to keep all the government-run and grant-in-aid schools closed with effect from April 18, 2023 to April 23, 2023.— Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) April 17, 2023
The minister also requested private schools to keep their institutions closed during that period. According to reports, there are around 4,226 state-run and state-aided schools in Tripura with 7.02 lakh students. whereas the universities and the colleges in the state will run as usual, the officials said.
West Bengal Schools Closed
Earlier, the West Bengal school and higher education department also ordered the school authorities to close the schools due to prevailing heatwave conditions. As per the reports, all the state-run and private schools are being closed from April 17, 2023, and are will reopen on April 23, 2023.
