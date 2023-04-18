Tripura Govt Orders to Close Schools Due to Heatwave Conditions, Check Details Here

  1. Home
The Tripura government ordered to close all the state-run schools from April 18, 2023, to April 23, 2023, due to intense heatwave conditions. This decision has been made by Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday. Check details here

Updated: Apr 18, 2023 14:22 IST
Tripura Schools Closed: As per the recent updates, the Tripura government has announced the closure of all government schools due to extreme heatwave conditions in the state. The Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha on Monday ordered the school authorities to close the state-run schools with effect from April 18, 2023. By sharing a Tweet on his official Twitter handle, he said that the heatwave across the state may cause a bad impact on the health of the students. In this view, the state government has decided to keep all the government-run and grant-in-aid schools to be closed from April 18, 2023, to April 23, 2023.

Check the Official Tweet below:
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
