Tripura Govt Orders to Close Schools Due to Heatwave Conditions, Check Details Here

Tripura Schools Closed: As per the recent updates, the Tripura government has announced the closure of all government schools due to extreme heatwave conditions in the state. The Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha on Monday ordered the school authorities to close the state-run schools with effect from April 18, 2023. By sharing a Tweet on his official Twitter handle, he said that the heatwave across the state may cause a bad impact on the health of the students. In this view, the state government has decided to keep all the government-run and grant-in-aid schools to be closed from April 18, 2023, to April 23, 2023.

Check the Official Tweet below:

The heat wave across the state may cause bad impact on health of the students. In this view, the state government has decided to keep all the government-run and grant-in-aid schools closed with effect from April 18, 2023 to April 23, 2023. — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) April 17, 2023