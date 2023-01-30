IIT Delhi MBA Admission 2023: Registrations Commence at iitd.ac.in, Know How to Apply Here

IIT Delhi MBA Admissions 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has commenced the registration process for its Masters in Business Administration (MBA) programme for the academic session 2023-2025 through CAT score in online mode. Interested candidates who are appearing for the MBA course at IIT Delhi can register themselves by filling out the application form through the official website- iitd.ac.in.

As per the recent updates, the last date to apply for the MBA programme at IIT Delhi is January 31, 2023. However, the institute will make the final selection of the students on the basis of their (CAT) Common Admission Test score and their performance in the personal interview round.

IIT Delhi MBA Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Who is Eligible for IIT Delhi MBA Admissions 2023?

As per the updates, students appearing for admission into the MBA programme at IIT Delhi must have completed their graduation from any recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate. For reserved category candidates i.e. SC/ST/PwD, a minimum of 5% relaxation will be provided.

Candidates who are in their final year of graduation are also eligible to get admission into the MBA programme at IIT Delhi.

IIT Delhi MBA Programme 2023 Application Fees

Candidates who are appearing for the admission into MBA programme at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi can go through the application fee details mentioned below.

Category Amount General, GEN-EWS, OBC



For one programme - Rs 1,600 For two programmes - Rs 3,200 SC, ST, PD For one programme - Rs 800 For two programmes - Rs 1,600

How to Apply for IIT Delhi MBA Programme 2023?

Candidates appearing for the IIT Delhi MBA programme 2023 can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit IIT Delhi's official website- iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admissions tab

Step 3: Now, click on the MBA Admissions

Step 4: Click on the new registration link available on the screen

Step 5: Enter the details and then click on register

Step 6: Now, fill all the necessary details mentioned in the IIT Delhi MBA 2023 application form

Step 7: Submit the application form and make the payment of the application fee

Step 8: Now, Download the IIT Delhi MBA 2023 application form

Step 9: Take a printout of the IIT Delhi MBA 2023 application form for future reference

