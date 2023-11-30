IIT JAM Correction Window 2024 Closes Today; Check Editable Fields Here

  1. Home
IIT JAM Correction Window 2024 will be closed today. Applicants can make modifications on the official website: jam.iitm.ac.in. Check editable fields here.

Updated: Nov 30, 2023 13:26 IST
IIT JAM Correction Window 2024: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras will close the application correction window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters, JAM today: November 30, 2023. Applicants can make necessary changes to the form until today. They can visit the official website: jam.iitm.ac.in for modification purposes.

Candidates must note that the correction can be done in limited fields only. Those wishing to edit certain fields must pay an IIT JAM 2024 application correction fee of Rs 300. Applicants must check out the list of editable and non-editable fields here.

IIT JAM Correction Window 2024- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to make changes is given below:

IIT JAM Correction Window 2024 Link

CLICK HERE

IIT JAM Correction Window 2024: List of Editable/Non-Editable Fields

Check out the list of details that can be modified below:

Editable Information

  • Exam Paper
  • Choice of exam centers and exam cities
  • GCP (for changing Gender or Category or PwD status in the application)
  • Change other details: Name, DoB, Parent/Guardian Name, College Name, Year of Passing, Communication Address.

Non-Editable Information

  • Application number
  • Date of application submission
  • Status of application (submitted, incomplete, pending, etc.)
  • Application fee payment status
  • Candidate's Signature
  • Candidate's photograph

How to Edit IIT JAM 2024 Application Form?

Candidates can modify the application form by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jam.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: Make the necessary changes and pay the fee

Step 5: Preview once and submit the changes

Step 6: Download the confirmation page

