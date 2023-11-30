IIT JAM Correction Window 2024 Closes Today; Check Editable Fields Here

IIT JAM Correction Window 2024: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras will close the application correction window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters, JAM today: November 30, 2023. Applicants can make necessary changes to the form until today. They can visit the official website: jam.iitm.ac.in for modification purposes.

Candidates must note that the correction can be done in limited fields only. Those wishing to edit certain fields must pay an IIT JAM 2024 application correction fee of Rs 300. Applicants must check out the list of editable and non-editable fields here.

IIT JAM Correction Window 2024- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to make changes is given below:

IIT JAM Correction Window 2024 Link CLICK HERE

IIT JAM Correction Window 2024: List of Editable/Non-Editable Fields

Check out the list of details that can be modified below:

Editable Information

Exam Paper

Choice of exam centers and exam cities

GCP (for changing Gender or Category or PwD status in the application)

Change other details: Name, DoB, Parent/Guardian Name, College Name, Year of Passing, Communication Address.

Non-Editable Information

Application number

Date of application submission

Status of application (submitted, incomplete, pending, etc.)

Application fee payment status

Candidate's Signature

Candidate's photograph

How to Edit IIT JAM 2024 Application Form?

Candidates can modify the application form by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jam.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: Make the necessary changes and pay the fee

Step 5: Preview once and submit the changes

Step 6: Download the confirmation page

