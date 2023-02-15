    IIT Kharagpur 2023: LLB, LLM Registration Begin, Apply at gateoffice.iitkgp.ac.in

    IIT Kharagpur LLB LLM programme registration process commence. Candidates interested in applying for the LLB and LLB programme can visit the official website and complete the registration process.

    Updated: Feb 15, 2023 13:44 IST
    IIT Kharagpur LLB, LLM Admission 2023: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has started the registration process for the LLB, LLB programmes. Candidates interested in applying for the LLB, LLB 2023 programmes can visit the official website of IIT Kharagpur to apply for the programmes. According to the official notification released, the LLB, LLM applications 2023 will be available until March 15, 2023. 

    Candidates who have qualified their bachelor's degree and those who have completed their LLB degree are eligible to apply for the LLB and LLM programmes respectively. The registration and application process has to be completed in online mode through the link provided on the official website. 

    IIT Kharagpur LLB and LLM programme 2023 registration process is available on the official website - gateoffice.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the IIT Kharagpur LLB and LLB programmes through the direct link provided here. 

    IIT Kharagpur Registration - Click Here

    IIT Kharagpur Admission 2023 schedule

    Important dates

    Commencement of online application

    February 15, 2023

    Last date of registration

    March 15, 2023

    IIT-Kgp LLB, LLM admit card

    March 31, 2023

    Date of examination

    April 23, 2023

    Date of Interview

    May 8 to 12, 2023

    IIT Kharagpur - Registration Process

    The IIT Kharagpur LLB and LLM programme is available on the official website of the institute. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to complete the IIT Kharagpur LLB and LLM registrations.

    Step 1: Visit the IIT Kharagpur official website

    Step 2: Click on the IIT Kharagpur LLB LLM admission link

    Step 3: Click on the LLB, LLM Application link

    Step 4: Click on Apply online and click on the registration process

    Step 5: Enter the required details and fill in the application process

    Step 6: Click on the final submission link

    Related Stories