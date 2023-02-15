IIT Kharagpur 2023: LLB, LLM Registration Begin, Apply at gateoffice.iitkgp.ac.in

IIT Kharagpur LLB, LLM Admission 2023: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has started the registration process for the LLB, LLB programmes. Candidates interested in applying for the LLB, LLB 2023 programmes can visit the official website of IIT Kharagpur to apply for the programmes. According to the official notification released, the LLB, LLM applications 2023 will be available until March 15, 2023.
Candidates who have qualified their bachelor's degree and those who have completed their LLB degree are eligible to apply for the LLB and LLM programmes respectively. The registration and application process has to be completed in online mode through the link provided on the official website.
IIT Kharagpur LLB and LLM programme 2023 registration process is available on the official website - gateoffice.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the IIT Kharagpur LLB and LLB programmes through the direct link provided here.
IIT Kharagpur Admission 2023 schedule
|
IIT Kharagpur admission 2023
|
Important dates
|
Commencement of online application
|
February 15, 2023
|
Last date of registration
|
March 15, 2023
|
IIT-Kgp LLB, LLM admit card
|
March 31, 2023
|
Date of examination
|
April 23, 2023
|
Date of Interview
|
May 8 to 12, 2023
IIT Kharagpur - Registration Process
The IIT Kharagpur LLB and LLM programme is available on the official website of the institute. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to complete the IIT Kharagpur LLB and LLM registrations.
Step 1: Visit the IIT Kharagpur official website
Step 2: Click on the IIT Kharagpur LLB LLM admission link
Step 3: Click on the LLB, LLM Application link
Step 4: Click on Apply online and click on the registration process
Step 5: Enter the required details and fill in the application process
Step 6: Click on the final submission link
