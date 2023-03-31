IIT Patna 2023: Registrations Commence for MTech Programme, Apply at iitp.ac.in

IIT Patna MTech Admissions 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna has commenced the admission process for its MTech programmes in 15 different specialisations in online mode. Those students who are interested in applying for the two-year technology courses can register themselves through the official website- iitp.ac.in

As per the official notification, candidates who are applying for the Regular, and full-time categories (except bachelor's degree holders from any IIT with a minimum CPI of 8.0 are required to fill in the GATE registration number and the COAP registration number in the application form correctly.

IIT Patna M.Tech Admissions 2023 Important Dates

Interested candidates who want to secure admission to the various MTech courses offered by IIT Patna can check the important dates in the table given below.

Event Dates IIT Patna’s MTech Admissions Commence March 30, 2023 Last Date to Apply for IIT Patna’s MTech Programmes April 20, 2023

How to Register for COAP Portal?

Candidates who are wishing to get admission into MTech programmes at IIT Patna are required to register for Common Offer Admission Portal (COAP) Portal. Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Go to the official website of COAP 2023- coap.iitkgp.ac.in/coap

Step 2: Register using the necessary details in the COAP registration form 2023

Step 3: Login using the newly generated credentials and then click on submit button to proceed further

Step 4: Now fill all the details of the GATE 2023 paper including name, year, and registration number, and then click on the final submission

IIT Patna M.Tech 2023 Selection Process

As per the information brochure, the selection will be based on the marks secured by the candidates in the GATE exam for regular and full-time categories through the COAP portal this year.

