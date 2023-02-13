IIT Patna: Department of Physics Introduces BTech in Engineering Physics for UG students, Check Details Here

IIT Patna: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna's department of physics has introduced a new Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) programme with a specialization in Engineering Physics. The programme aims at providing sound training in physics and providing exposure to frontier technologies.

As per the recent updates, the B.Tech in Engineering Physics programme is also provided by other IITs including IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, and IIT Bombay whereas, the IIT BHU provides a 5-year integrated M.Tech programme in Engineering Science.

B.Tech in Engineering Physics Official Notice - Direct Link (Check Here)

B.Tech in Engineering Physics Course Details - Direct Link

B.Tech in Engineering Physics Programme Structure

As per the recent updates, this 4-year undergraduate programme is divided into eight semesters whereas each academic session is equally divided into two semesters i.e. July to December and January to May.

However, students will study approximately 7-8 subjects every semester i.e. Electrical Sciences, Communicative English for Engineers, Mathematics 1, Engineering Drawing and others. Apart from this, students will have a variety of electives subjects for students to choose from.

Who is Eligible for B.Tech in Engineering Physics Course?

According to the information given on the website, candidates appearing for the B.Tech in Engineering Physics will get shortlisted on the basis of IIT-JEE examination scores secured by the students.

B.Tech in Engineering Physics

As per the information available on the official website, this new four-year B.Tech programme in Engineering Physics will include Physics Fundamentals, Hands-on Workshop practices, Computational Techniques, Engineering Drawing, Environmental Science, Electronics, Mathematics and Chemistry.

However, this programme aimed to blend Electrical Engineering and Contemporary Physics for the candidates who are equally comfortable with both Technology and Science.

