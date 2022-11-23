IIT Roorkee 175th Foundation Day on November 25, Check Details Here

IIT Roorkee 175th Foundation Day: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT) is going to hold its 175th Foundation Day on November 25. Students, alumni, faculty, and staff members will witness 175 years of IITR’s existence. The event will be graced by the presence of Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha, as the Chief Guest, and Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, as the Guest of Honour.

Who will be the Chief Guest at IIT Roorkee 175th Foundation Day?

The IIT Roorkee 175th Foundation day will be graced with the presence of various chief guests including the current Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. Apart from him, the Vice-chairman and managing director (MD) of Bharti Enterprises, Rakesh Bharti Mittal will be hailed as the guest honor. Other renowned names include Vineet Pandey, current chairman and secretary of the Postal Services Board (PSB) who also be part of IIT’s grand celebration.

What programs are scheduled for IIT Roorkee’s 175th Foundation Day?

IIT Roorkee has put huge efforts into making this event a grand success. For this very purpose, there are different programs scheduled for November 25. The institute will organize a Kavi sammelan and startup expo in which approximately 50 startups will demonstrate their technology or products in various fields including robotics, artificial intelligence, healthcare, and electric vehicles among others.

To make the ceremony more special, the institute will release a commemorative coin for Rs 175 and a coffee table book. Lastly, there will be a drone show that will demonstrate the journey of IIT Roorkee. It will be visible from all the households in Roorkee. The BOG IIT Roorkee, chairman BVR Mohan Reddy will host a fireside chat show on November 24. The Institute recently held its 17th quadrennial symposium on earthquake engineering from November 14 to 17, 2022.

