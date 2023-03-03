IIT Roorkee: Application Process for MTech in VLSI Programme Begins at iitr.ac.in, Know How to Apply Here

IIT Roorkee: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is inviting applications for the Masters of Technology in Very large-scale integration (VLSI) programme for industry professionals. Interested candidates who are wishing to apply for MTech in VLSI can apply by visiting the official website- iitr.ac.in.

According to the official information brochure, the last date to apply for the MTech in VLSI programme is March 30, 2023, by 5 pm. However, the duration of this programme is six semesters for Industry Professionals.

IIT Roorkee MTech in VLSI (Information Brochure) - Direct Link

IIT Roorkee MTech in VLSI Important Dates

Candidates who are eligible and are wishing to apply for a Master of Technology (MTech) in VLSI can check the important dates in the table given below.

Events Dates Last Date to Apply for MTech in VLSI March 30, 2023 Academic Registration July 14, 2023 Commencement of Classes July 18, 2023 Entrance Exam for MTech Programme April 29-30, 2023

Documents to be uploaded during MTech in VLSI Application Process

As per the recent updates, candidates are advised to keep all the given documents ready before applying for the MTech in VLSI programme.

Candidate's Photo

Candidate's Signature

Marksheets of all semesters/years of UG and PG

UG/PG Degree/Provisional Certificate

Marksheet of Class 12, if applicable

Class 10 mark sheet/certificate for Date of Birth

Details of Papers/Patents disclosures, if any

Letter of employment from current employer (Annexure 1), Work Experience Certificate.

In case of the non-availability of any of the certificates, upload an undertaking as given in Annexure-2.

How to Apply for IIT Roorkee's MTech in VLSI programme?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to complete the admission application process.

Step 1: Visit IIT Roorkee's official website- iitr.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admissions tab and then click on PG admissions available on the screen

Step 3: Now, click on the M.Tech (VLSI) programme

Step 4: Click on the Apply Online link visible on the screen

Step 5: Login using the required details such as Email ID and Password

Step 6: Now, fill out the MTech (VLSI) application form

Step 7: Go through the application form and then make the fee payment online

Step 8: Click on submit and download the IIT Roorkee's MTech (VLSI) application form

Step 9: Take a few printouts of the application form for future use

