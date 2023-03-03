    IIT Roorkee: Application Process for MTech in VLSI Programme Begins at iitr.ac.in, Know How to Apply Here

    IIT Roorkee: As per the recent updates, IIT Roorkee has started the admission application process for its MTech in VLSI programme. Interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the same can apply through the official website- iitr.ac.in. Check complete details here

    Mar 3, 2023
    IIT Roorkee: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is inviting applications for the Masters of Technology in Very large-scale integration (VLSI) programme for industry professionals. Interested candidates who are wishing to apply for MTech in VLSI can apply by visiting the official website- iitr.ac.in. 

    According to the official information brochure, the last date to apply for the MTech in VLSI programme is March 30, 2023, by 5 pm. However, the duration of this programme is six semesters for Industry Professionals.

    IIT Roorkee MTech in VLSI (Information Brochure) - Direct Link 

    IIT Roorkee MTech in VLSI Important Dates

    Candidates who are eligible and are wishing to apply for a Master of Technology (MTech) in VLSI can check the important dates in the table given below.

    Events

    Dates

    Last Date to Apply for MTech in VLSI

    March 30, 2023

    Academic Registration

    July 14, 2023

    Commencement of Classes 

    July 18, 2023 

    Entrance Exam for MTech Programme 

    April 29-30, 2023

    Documents to be uploaded during MTech in VLSI Application Process

    As per the recent updates, candidates are advised to keep all the given documents ready before applying for the MTech in VLSI programme.

    • Candidate's Photo
    • Candidate's Signature
    • Marksheets of all semesters/years of UG and PG 
    • UG/PG Degree/Provisional Certificate
    • Marksheet of Class 12, if applicable 
    • Class 10 mark sheet/certificate for Date of Birth
    • Details of Papers/Patents disclosures, if any
    • Letter of employment from current employer (Annexure 1), Work Experience Certificate.
    • In case of the non-availability of any of the certificates, upload an undertaking as given in Annexure-2.

    How to Apply for IIT Roorkee's MTech in VLSI programme?

    Candidates can follow the below-given steps to complete the admission application process.

    • Step 1: Visit IIT Roorkee's official website- iitr.ac.in
    • Step 2: Click on the admissions tab and then click on PG admissions available on the screen
    • Step 3: Now, click on the M.Tech (VLSI) programme
    • Step 4: Click on the Apply Online link visible on the screen
    • Step 5: Login using the required details such as Email ID and Password
    • Step 6: Now, fill out the MTech (VLSI) application form
    • Step 7: Go through the application form and then make the fee payment online
    • Step 8: Click on submit and download the IIT Roorkee's MTech (VLSI) application form 
    • Step 9: Take a few printouts of the application form for future use

