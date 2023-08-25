India’s Largest Online Testing Centre Inaugurated in Patna, check important details about Bapu Pariksha Parisar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurated ‘Bapu Parkisha Parisar’ (Bapu Examination Complex) one of the largest examination centres in the country at Kumhrar in Patna city is built at a cost of 261 crores. In this examination hall, more than 16 thousand candidates can appear in offline and online examinations.

In this examination hall, where 13048 candidates can appear for the offline examination, 3584 candidates will be able to appear in the online examination simultaneously. The exam complex has two five-storeyed blocks at present. A third one is expected to be constructed soon, which will increase the seating capacity to 20,000.

Bapu Examination Complex: Facilitating Board and Competitive Exams

Apart from BSEB Matric and Inter, other competitive examinations will also be conducted in this exam centre of Patna. As of now, A and B towers have been built. There is also a plan to build a third tower i.e. Block C. Bapu Examination Complex has the facility of switching on-off the lights through the sensor. For example, if someone enters the hall of the exam centre, then the light will automatically turn on. The light will go off as soon as the person leaves the room. This facility has been provided to avoid waste of electricity.

Exam Center Equipped with Essential Amenities and Escalators

As per media reports, the 5-floor examination centre is equipped with escalators for convenient access. The building is also equipped with solar panels to harness solar energy. Furthermore, provisions have been made to ensure that candidates appearing for the examination have access to drinking water and essential amenities. The Chief Minister also announced plans to establish examination halls in 29 districts in the near future.

Unified platform for Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

In addition to these initiatives, there are plans to establish a unified platform catering to all Bihar School Examination Board services. An online affiliation and inspection system, based on Geographic Information System (GIS), will be implemented for schools offering intermediate and matriculation levels of education. Furthermore, an artificial intelligence-driven process for form filling and data sanitization will be integrated into all BSEB examinations. Enhanced exam monitoring will also be facilitated through a comprehensive tracking system.

Who were present for Bapu Pariksha Parisar's inauguration?

On this occasion, Education Minister Dr. Chandrashekhar, Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary, Bihar Chief Secretary Aamir Subhani, Additional Chief Secretary K Siddharth, Chairman of Bihar School Examination Committee Anand Kishore, Divisional Commissioner Kumar Ravi and many other officials of various departments were present. Before the inauguration of Bapu Pariksha Parisar, the Chief Minister also planted saplings in the premises.

