INI CET 2023 July Session Registrations Commence, Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in

INI CET 2023 Registrations: All India Institute of Medical Science has begun the INI CET 2023 July session registrations process. Candidates eligible to appear for the AIIMS INI CET 2023 July Session exams can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

According to the dates given, the INI CET 2023 July Session exams will be conducted on May 7, 2023. The last date for candidates to complete the INI CET 2023 registrations is March 25, 2023. Candidates qualifying the INI CET 2023 exams will be eligible for admissions to PG programmes in MD, MS, MCh (Six Years), DM (Six Years) or MDS programmes.

Candidates eligible to apply can visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in to complete the registration process. Candidates can also complete the AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registrations through the direct link available here.

INI CET 2023 Registration - Click Here

INI CET 2023 Official schedule - Click Here

AIIMS INI CET July 2023 Registrations

Event Dates INI CET July 2023 Registrations Commence March 7, 2023 Last Date to Submit Registrations March 25, 2023 Status of Registration and Basic information and last date of correction of rejected Images March 28 to 31, 2023 Final Status of Accepted Registration and Basic information April 3, 2023 Generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC) [only for Accepted Registration and Basic information - Previous EUC code not valid for July 2023 session]

Completion of the Application form (only for the candidates who have generated the EUC code)

Editing of completion of the Application form (Change of category will not be allowed after payment of registration fee in any circumstances) March 24 to April 10, 2023 Uploading of valid Certificate/Card: SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/EWS/PwBD certificate and OCI Card. a) Date(s) of valid OBC(NCL) certificate: The OBC(-NCL) certificates should have been issued between 08.05.2022 to 07.05.2023 (date of Exam) both dates inclusive. b) Date(s) of valid EWS certificate: The EWS certificate must be valid for financial year 2023-2024 and issued between 01.04.2023 to 07.05.2023 (on or before date of Exam), both date inclusive based on income of year 2022-2023. March 24 to May 7, 2023 Date(s) of checking the status of Completion of the application form & Last date of submission of required documents. April 14 and 15, 2023 Final Status of online Registration and uploading of admit card on the AIIMS website May 1, 2023 INI CET 2023 Exams May 7, 2023

INI CET 2023 July Session Registrations

The INI CET 2023 July session registration link is available on the official website. Candidates eligible for the INI CET 2023 July session exams can visit the official website of INI CET 2023 and complete the registrations. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to complete the Ini CET 2023 Registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the AIIMS official website

Step 2: Click on the INI CET 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Click on the Registration/Login link and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill in the details in the INI CET 2023 applications

Step 5: Upload the documents and click on the final submission

Also Read: AIIMS INI CET 2023 Session Dates Announced, Check at aiimsexams.ac.in