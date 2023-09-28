INI CET 2024 Final Registration Dates Revised, Check Schedule Here

INI CET 2024 Revised Dates: All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the revised schedule for ICI CET 2024 exams. As per the revised schedule, the INI CET 2024 final registrations will be done from September 30 to October 14, 2023.
The INI CET 2024 final registration process includes the generation of the examination unique code, completion of the application form, and editing of the filled applications for the entrance exam. Candidates appearing for the January 2024 session exams can check the revised schedule and other details here.
According to the notification available the remaining details mentioned in the prospectus and admission notice remain unchanged. The link for the INI CET 2024 final registration will be available on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates applying for the entrance exam can check the revised schedule and other details below.
INI CET 2023 Revised Schedule
|
Particulars
|
Date
|
|
September 30 to October 14, 2023
|
Uploading of valid certificate/card
|
September 27 to October 5, 2023
|
Status of application form
|
October 17 to 18, 2023
|
Final status and admit card download
|
October 30, 2023
|
Exam date
|
November 5, 2023
Steps to INI CET 2024 Registration EUC and Final Registration Process
The link for students to generate the exam unique code and make changes in the applications will be available on the official website of AIIMS INI CET. Candidates must note that the last date for students to complete the fresh registrations is October 5, 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS and click on the academic courses section
Step 2: Click on proceed and click on the registration link
Step 3: Enter the required details to generate the EUC
Step 4: Login using the registration ID and EUC for further application process
Step 5: Enter academic details and submit the application fee
Step 6: Click on the final submission link
