INI CET 2024 Final Registration Dates Revised, Check Schedule Here

INI CET 2024 Revised Dates: All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the revised schedule for ICI CET 2024 exams. As per the revised schedule, the INI CET 2024 final registrations will be done from September 30 to October 14, 2023.

The INI CET 2024 final registration process includes the generation of the examination unique code, completion of the application form, and editing of the filled applications for the entrance exam. Candidates appearing for the January 2024 session exams can check the revised schedule and other details here.

According to the notification available the remaining details mentioned in the prospectus and admission notice remain unchanged. The link for the INI CET 2024 final registration will be available on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates applying for the entrance exam can check the revised schedule and other details below.

INI CET 2023 Revised Schedule

Particulars Date Generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC) session]

Completion of the application form (only for the candidates who have generated EUC code)

Editing of completion of application form (Change of category will not be allowed after payment of registration fee in any circumstances) September 30 to October 14, 2023 Uploading of valid certificate/card September 27 to October 5, 2023 Status of application form October 17 to 18, 2023 Final status and admit card download October 30, 2023 Exam date November 5, 2023

Steps to INI CET 2024 Registration EUC and Final Registration Process

The link for students to generate the exam unique code and make changes in the applications will be available on the official website of AIIMS INI CET. Candidates must note that the last date for students to complete the fresh registrations is October 5, 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS and click on the academic courses section

Step 2: Click on proceed and click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details to generate the EUC

Step 4: Login using the registration ID and EUC for further application process

Step 5: Enter academic details and submit the application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

