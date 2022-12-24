    INI CET Counselling 2023: Round 1 Allotment Result Announced, Check at aiimsexams.ac.in

    INI CET 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result is now available on the official website. Candidates can check the allotment result through the link provided on the official website.

    Updated: Dec 24, 2022 12:47 IST
    INI CET 2023 Allotment: All India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced the INI CET 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results. Those who have applied for the INI CET 2023 Round 1 Allotment process can visit the official website of AIIMS to check the allotment result. 

    The INI CET 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will include the candidate roll number, overall rank, category, allotted subject, and assigned institute details. Those who have been allotted seats in the INI CET 2023 Round 1 allotment process can complete the admissions in the allotted colleges by December 28, 2022. Candidates can submit the documents and admission deposit between December 24 to 28, 2022. 

    The INI CET 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result is now available on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also check the INI CET 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result through the direct link. 

    How to check INI CET 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result

    The INI CET 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the allotment result. 

    Step 1: Visit the AIIMS INI CET 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the Round 1 Allotment Result link

    Step 3: The allotment list will be displayed

    Step 4: Download the INI CET 2023 Allotment Result for further reference

    Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round and wish to opt for the second counselling round can click on the ‘Accept Allotted seat and participate in 2ns round allotment’ link available in the portal. 

    Documents required to complete the admissions

    The documents to be submitted for the INI CET 2023 Round 1 Allotment are provided below.

    • Mark sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd professional examinations
    • MBBS/BDS degree certificate
    • Internship completion certificate
    • Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI or DCI/State Medical or Dental Council
    • INI CET counselling 2023 round 1 offer letter
    • Seat allocation slip
    • Final registration slip
    • INI CET 2023 admit card
    • High school/Higher secondary certificate/Birth certificate as proof of date of birth
    • Caste certificate (if applicable)
    • PwD certificate (if applicable)

