INI CET Counselling Dates 2023 Released for January Session, Check Complete Schedule Here

INI CET Counselling Dates 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the Insititute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2023 counselling schedule for January session. Candidates can download INI CET counselling 2023 pdf at aiimsexams.ac.in. The officials has released the INI CET counselling dates 2023 for round 1, 2 and open round.

As per the released schedule, candidates can exercise their choices for INI CET counselling 2023 mock round from 10th to 12th December. Earlier, the Institute has announced the INI CET entrance exam result on 19th November 2022. All the qualified candidates are eligible to appear in the INI CET 2023 counselling process.

INI CET Counselling 2023 Dates for Mock Round

Events Dates Exercising of choices for mock round 10th to 12th December 2022 INI CET mock seat allocation 14th December 2022

INI CET Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 1

Events Dates Exercising of Choices 15th to 17th December 2022 INI CET seat allocation for Round 1 23rd December 2022 Online Acceptance of allocated seat 24th to 28th November 2022 Reporting & Submission of documents/ Security Deposit 24th to 28th November 2022 (5 PM)

INI CET Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 2

Events Dates INI CET seat allocation for Round 2 6th January 2023 Online Acceptance of allocated seat 7th to 10th January 2023 Reporting & Submission of documents/ Security Deposit 7th to 10th January 2023 (5 PM)

AIIMS INI CET Counselling Schedule PDF

INI CET Counselling 2023 Dates for Open Round

Events Dates Tentative vacancy in different subject/speciality after allotment in 2nd round of online seat allocation 13th January 2023 (5 PM) Online Registration and Exercising of Choices for Open Round of Seat Allocation 14th to 18th January 2023 (5 PM) Announcement of seat allocation of Open Round 27th January 2023 Online Acceptance of allocated seat 28th to 31st January 2023 (5 PM) Date of Reporting 28th to 31st January 2023 (5 PM)

