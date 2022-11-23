    INI CET Counselling Dates 2023 Released for January Session, Check Complete Schedule Here

    INI CET Counselling Dates 2023 (OUT): AIIMS has released the INI CET 2023 counselling dates for January session. Candidates can check INI CET counselling scheduled for round 1, 2 and open round at aiimsexams.ac.in. Know updates here 

    Updated: Nov 23, 2022 17:28 IST
    INI CET Counselling Dates 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the Insititute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2023 counselling schedule for January session. Candidates can download INI CET counselling 2023 pdf at aiimsexams.ac.in. The officials has released the INI CET counselling dates 2023 for round 1, 2 and open round. 

    As per the released schedule, candidates can exercise their choices for INI CET counselling 2023 mock round from 10th to 12th December. Earlier, the Institute has announced the INI CET entrance exam result on 19th November 2022. All the qualified candidates are eligible to appear in the INI CET 2023 counselling process.  

    INI CET Counselling 2023 Dates for Mock Round 

    Events

    Dates

    Exercising of choices for mock round

    10th to 12th December 2022

    INI CET mock seat allocation

    14th December 2022

    INI CET Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 1

    Events

    Dates

    Exercising of Choices 

    15th to 17th December 2022

    INI CET seat allocation for Round 1

    23rd December 2022

    Online Acceptance of allocated seat

    24th to 28th November 2022

    Reporting & Submission of documents/ Security Deposit

    24th to 28th November 2022 (5 PM)

    INI CET Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 2 

    Events

    Dates

    INI CET seat allocation for Round 2

    6th January 2023

    Online Acceptance of allocated seat

    7th to 10th January 2023

    Reporting & Submission of documents/ Security Deposit

    7th to 10th January 2023 (5 PM)

    AIIMS INI CET Counselling Schedule PDF

    INI CET Counselling 2023 Dates for Open Round 

    Events

    Dates

    Tentative vacancy in different subject/speciality after allotment in 2nd round of online seat allocation

    13th January 2023 (5 PM)

    Online Registration and Exercising of Choices for Open Round of Seat Allocation

    14th to 18th January 2023 (5 PM)

    Announcement of seat allocation of Open Round

    27th January 2023 

    Online Acceptance of allocated seat

    28th to 31st January 2023 (5 PM)

    Date of Reporting

    28th to 31st January 2023 (5 PM)

