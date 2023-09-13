Inspire Scholarship 2023 Application Form Released, Apply till November 9 at online-inspire.gov.in

Inspire Scholarship 2023: The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has released the application form for the Inspire Scholarship for Higher Education (SHE) online. Candidates can apply for the scholarship programme at the official website: online-inspire.gov.in. The last date to fill up the application form is November 9, 2023.

The scheme offers 12,000 scholarships every year to meritorious students in the age group 17 to 22 years. The Inspire SHE 2023 aims to encourage meritorious students to study basic and natural sciences at the undergraduate level through attractive scholarship and mentorship opportunities.

How to apply for Inspire Scholarship 2023?

Candidates can register for Inspire Scholarship online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to apply:

Step 1:Go to the official website: online-inspire.gov.in

Step 2: For a new scholarship, click on the new user registration page

Step 3: Fill out all of the required information and submit it

Step 4: Log in with the generated credentials, and the candidate dashboard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Open the scholarship link and enter the details

Step 6: Click on submit

Step 7: Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Who are eligible for Inspire Scholarship 2023?

As per the details available, the top 1% of meritorious class 12 students from any state or central school board can apply for Inspire Scholarship 2023. Also, those who have secured JEE or NEET rank within 10000 ranks can also apply for the Inspire Scholarship 2023.

Students who meet any of the mentioned qualifying requirements and are pursuing a BSc, BS, or International MSc/MS in fundamental and natural science are eligible for the Inspire scholarship programme 2023.

