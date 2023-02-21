IPMAT 2023 Application Dates Announced, Know When to Apply Here

IPMAT 2023 Application Dates Announced: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM Indore) has announced the entire schedule for the Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT). Candidates who wish to appear in IPMAT 2023 exam can check out the registration and exam dates here. As per the schedule, IPMAT 2023 registration is going to start on March 6, 2023.

However, the authorities will end the IPMAT 2023 registration process on April 14, 2023. There may be no further extensions, candidates are advised to fill out IPMAT 2023 application form before the deadline. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 16, 2023, in the afternoon shift. Candidates can check out the entire IPMAT 2023 Schedule here

IPMAT 2023 Schedule

Event Date IPMAT 2023 registration begins March 6, 2023 Registration Ends April 14, 2023, Admit card download starts To be announced IPMAT 2023 Exam June 16, 2023 (afternoon session) Announcement of call for Personal Interviews To be announced Personal Interviews (PI) To be announced

Who Can Apply for IPMAT 2023?

It must be noted that only eligible candidates can apply for IPMAT 2023. Candidates can check out the entire eligibility criteria here-

Candidate must have scored a minimum of 60% aggregate in Class 10/SSC and Class 12/ HSC or equivalent examination in the case of the General and NC-OBC categories.

Candidate should be a maximum of 20 years of age as of July 31, 2023.

He/she must have passed the qualifying examination in 2021, 2022, or in 2023.

Lastly, he/she must have scored a minimum of 55% aggregate in Class 10/SSC and Class 12/ HSC or equivalent examination in case of SC, ST, and PWD (DA) categories.

How to Apply for IPMAT 2023?

Once the IPMAT 2023 application form is released, candidates can visit the official website i.e. iimidr.ac.in to fill out the form. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. iimidr.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on online registration

Step 3: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 4: Fill out IPMAT 2023 application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay prescribed fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

