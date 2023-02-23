    IPU Admission 2023 Registration Begins Today, Check Programmes Here

    IPU Admission 2023 Registration Begins: As per the latest updates, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has started the registration process for MBA, Integrated B.A. LLB (Hons), Integrated BBA LLB (Hons), and LLM today i.e. February 23, 2023. Candidates who are willing to register can visit the official website i.e. ipu.ac.in. It must be noted that the authorities will close the registration window on April 30, 2023.

    Online Central Counselling is expected to begin in the 1st week of May. However,  the dates are tentative in nature. As per the University, “The GGSIPU CET 2023 shall be tentatively conducted in the second week of May, 2023, however, the exact final dates and details of Common Entrance Tests shall be notified later by Examination Branch.”

    IPU Admission Dates 2023

    Event

    Dates (Tentative)

    Online Registration followed by submission of online application form

    February 23, 2023,

    Deadline for online registration

    April 30, 2023

    Payment of counselling participation fee for law programmes

    1st week of May 2023

    Deadline for Submitting Counselling Fee

    To be Announced Soon

    Online verification of candidates

    To be Announced Soon

    IPU Admission 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

    How to Register for IPU Admission 2023?

    The IP University is inviting applications for  MBA, Integrated B.A. LLB (Hons), Integrated BBA LLB (Hons), and LLM programmes. Interested candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ipu.admissions.nic.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on registration link

    Step 3: Register with asked details

    Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

    Step 5: Fill out the application form

    Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

    Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

