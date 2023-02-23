IPU Admission 2023 Registration Begins Today, Check Programmes Here

IPU Admission 2023 Registration Begins: As per the latest updates, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has started the registration process for MBA, Integrated B.A. LLB (Hons), Integrated BBA LLB (Hons), and LLM today i.e. February 23, 2023. Candidates who are willing to register can visit the official website i.e. ipu.ac.in. It must be noted that the authorities will close the registration window on April 30, 2023.

Online Central Counselling is expected to begin in the 1st week of May. However, the dates are tentative in nature. As per the University, “The GGSIPU CET 2023 shall be tentatively conducted in the second week of May, 2023, however, the exact final dates and details of Common Entrance Tests shall be notified later by Examination Branch.”

IPU Admission Dates 2023

Event Dates (Tentative) Online Registration followed by submission of online application form February 23, 2023, Deadline for online registration April 30, 2023 Payment of counselling participation fee for law programmes 1st week of May 2023 Deadline for Submitting Counselling Fee To be Announced Soon Online verification of candidates To be Announced Soon

How to Register for IPU Admission 2023?

The IP University is inviting applications for MBA, Integrated B.A. LLB (Hons), Integrated BBA LLB (Hons), and LLM programmes. Interested candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ipu.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on registration link

Step 3: Register with asked details

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

