ISAB MBA FABM 2023: Registrations Commence at isab.org.in, Check Details Here

ISAB MBA FABM 2023: The Imperial School of Agri-Business, Greater Noida has started the admission process for its full-time MBA programme in Food and Agribusiness Management 2023 in online mode. Interested candidates who are appearing for the ISAB MBA FABM 2023 can register for ISAB admission from the official website- isab.org.in. The last to apply for the ISAB 2023 is March 15, 2023.

As per the recent updates, candidates are required to pay Rs 650 as an admission application fee in online mode to submit the ISAB MBA application form. However, candidates are advised to go through the official notification available on the official website before applying for the ISAB MBA application form.

Who is Eligible for ISAB MBA FABM 2023?

Candidates who are appearing for the ISAB MBA 2023 programme to get admission into ISAB, Greater Noida, must have completed their graduation or its equivalent with a minimum of 55% marks in agriculture and allied streams i.e. Fisheries, Sericulture, Agricultural Marketing, Home Science, Horticulture, Veterinary, Plant Sciences, Agriculture Engineering, and Biotechnology.

Candidates with non-agriculture streams like B.A., B.Tech, BBA, BCA, and B.Com can also apply for the ISAB MBA FABM 2023.

Applicants who are in their final year of college are also eligible.

ISAB MBA FABM Admission Process 2023

Candidates who are appearing for the ISAB MBA in Food and Agribusiness Management will be shortlisted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the following entrance exams i.e. ISAB Online Aptitude Test, CMAT, XAT, CAT, GMAT, followed by the group discussion, personal interview round.

As per the information available on the website, the announcement of the selected candidates will be made on the basis of their performance in ISA'BEST 2023.

