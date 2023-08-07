ISC Compartment Result 2023 Announced, Get Direct Link Here

ISC Compartment Result 2023: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced the ISC Class 12 compartment/ improvement exam results. According to the result notification, schools concerned have been provided with the marks of the candidates who have taken the class 12 compartment/ improvement exams. The results of the 12th compartment exams are also available on the careers portal.

As per the result notification, those who clear the ISC compartment and improvement exams and whose overall results change from PCNA (Pass Certificate not Awarded) to PCA (Pass Certificate Awarded) or from SPCNA (Supplementary Pass Certificate not Awarded) to SPCA (Supplementary Pass Certificate Awarded) must return the previous original statement of marks to CISCE through their respective schools.

ISC compartment/ improvement results are available on the official website - cisce.org. Click on the link provided below to check the CISCE 12th compartment/ improvement result 2023.

ISC Compartment Result 2023 - Click Here

How to Check ISC Compartment/ Improvement Result 2023

ISC class 12 compartment/ improvement results have been announced. Candidates who have appeared for the compartment/ improvement exams can check their results through the link given on the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CISCE

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and captcha

Step 4: The ISC compartment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the compartment results for further reference

ISC Compartment Result Details

The CISCE 12th compartment/ improvement exam results have been announced online. The following details will be mentioned on the ISC compartment result marksheet

Candidate name

Roll number

Name of exam

Subjects appeared

Minimum marks required

Marks Scored

Qualifying status

Also Read: AILET 2024 Registrations Begin Today, Check Application Details Here