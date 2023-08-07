ISC Compartment Result 2023 Announced, Get Direct Link Here

ISC Compartment Result 2023: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced the ISC Class 12 compartment/ improvement exam results. According to the result notification, schools concerned have been provided with the marks of the candidates who have taken the class 12 compartment/ improvement exams. The results of the 12th compartment exams are also available on the careers portal.
As per the result notification, those who clear the ISC compartment and improvement exams and whose overall results change from PCNA (Pass Certificate not Awarded) to PCA (Pass Certificate Awarded) or from SPCNA (Supplementary Pass Certificate not Awarded) to SPCA (Supplementary Pass Certificate Awarded) must return the previous original statement of marks to CISCE through their respective schools.
ISC compartment/ improvement results are available on the official website - cisce.org. Click on the link provided below to check the CISCE 12th compartment/ improvement result 2023.
ISC Compartment Result 2023 - Click Here
How to Check ISC Compartment/ Improvement Result 2023
ISC class 12 compartment/ improvement results have been announced. Candidates who have appeared for the compartment/ improvement exams can check their results through the link given on the official website.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CISCE
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Enter the roll number and captcha
Step 4: The ISC compartment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the compartment results for further reference
ISC Compartment Result Details
The CISCE 12th compartment/ improvement exam results have been announced online. The following details will be mentioned on the ISC compartment result marksheet
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Name of exam
- Subjects appeared
- Minimum marks required
- Marks Scored
- Qualifying status
