Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    ISC Semester 2 Exams 2022: Get Mathematics Question Paper and Exam Analysis Here

    The Indian School Certificate Board conducted the Semester 2 Mathematics examinations today. Students who have taken the exam can check the question paper and exam analysis here.

    Published On: May 9, 2022 16:06 IST
    ISC Exams 2022 Mathematics
    ISC Exams 2022 Mathematics

    ISC Semester 2 Exams 2022: The Indian School Certificate Board conducted the Semester 2 Mathematics examinations today. The examinations were conducted from 2 PM to 3.30 PM. Students who have taken the ISC Semester 2 Mathematics examinations can get the online PDF of the question paper and the answer key here.

    The question paper for ISC Mathematics Exam 2022 is divided into three sections. As per the instructions provided on the Specimen question paper, students are required to attempt all the questions from Section A and choose between Section B or C. 

    Candidates are required to attempt all questions from Section A and all questions EITHER from Section B or Section C. Section A of the Mathematics paper was for 32 marks while section B and C are for 8 Marks respectively from which students need to select to answer questions. 

    ISC Semester 2 Mathematics Question Paper Direct Link (Available soon) 

    ISC Semester 2 Mathematics Question Paper Analysis 

    According to the initial response received about the exams, students have stated that the examination was overall moderate in terms of the difficulty level. Students have also stated that solving the specimen papers proved helpful in attempting the examinations. The complete analysis of the ISC Mathematics exams will be available on this page soon. 

    ISC Mathematics Answer Key

    The board does not release an official answer key for the examinations, however independent educators will soon put up an answer key for the ISC Mathematics examinations for the students to compare their answers. 

    Also Read: ICSE Physics Semester 2 Answer Key 2022, Get Class 10 Question Paper and Objective Section Answer Key Here

     

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories