ISC Semester 2 Exams 2022: Get Mathematics Question Paper and Exam Analysis Here

ISC Semester 2 Exams 2022: The Indian School Certificate Board conducted the Semester 2 Mathematics examinations today. The examinations were conducted from 2 PM to 3.30 PM. Students who have taken the ISC Semester 2 Mathematics examinations can get the online PDF of the question paper and the answer key here.

The question paper for ISC Mathematics Exam 2022 is divided into three sections. As per the instructions provided on the Specimen question paper, students are required to attempt all the questions from Section A and choose between Section B or C.

Candidates are required to attempt all questions from Section A and all questions EITHER from Section B or Section C. Section A of the Mathematics paper was for 32 marks while section B and C are for 8 Marks respectively from which students need to select to answer questions.

ISC Semester 2 Mathematics Question Paper Direct Link (Available soon)

ISC Semester 2 Mathematics Question Paper Analysis

According to the initial response received about the exams, students have stated that the examination was overall moderate in terms of the difficulty level. Students have also stated that solving the specimen papers proved helpful in attempting the examinations. The complete analysis of the ISC Mathematics exams will be available on this page soon.

ISC Mathematics Answer Key

The board does not release an official answer key for the examinations, however independent educators will soon put up an answer key for the ISC Mathematics examinations for the students to compare their answers.

