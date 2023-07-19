J&K NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Starts; JKBOPEE Required Documents, Steps to Apply Here

J&K NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBoPEE) has begun the J&K NEET UG counselling 2023 registration today: July 19, 2023. Candidates who have qualified for the exam can participate in the counselling by applying on the official website: jkbopee.gov.in.Get direct link and check the registration steps here.
The deadline to apply for J&K NEET UG Counselling 2023 by eligible candidates belonging to UT of J&K/ Ladakh is July 23, 2023. The minimum qualifying marks for admission to medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir are as follows: 137 marks for open merit, 121 marks for PWD, 107 marks for SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP, and 108 marks for ST(Physically Handicapped/PWD).
J&K NEET UG 2023 Counselling- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to register is given below:
|
JKBOPEE NEET UG Counselling Link
How to Apply for J&K NEET UG 2023 Counselling?
Candidates who have cleared the medical entrance exam can register for counselling:
Step 1: Visit the official website:jkbopee.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET UG tab and then apply online
Step 3: Complete the registration process and log in
Step 4: Fill out the J&K NEET UG 2023 Counselling application form
Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the required fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
Documents Required for JKBOPEE NEET UG Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- NEET-UG scorecard 2023
- 10+2 Marks Card
- Domicile Certificate of UT of J&K / Ladakh (ST Category certificate in respect of candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh)
- Category Certificate
- Date of Birth Certificate (Matriculation)
- Compulsory Service Bond (for candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh)
Also Read: Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule Out for Round 1; Check Dates, Seat Matrix Here