J&K NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Starts; JKBOPEE Required Documents, Steps to Apply Here

J&K NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBoPEE) has begun the J&K NEET UG counselling 2023 registration today: July 19, 2023. Candidates who have qualified for the exam can participate in the counselling by applying on the official website: jkbopee.gov.in.Get direct link and check the registration steps here.

The deadline to apply for J&K NEET UG Counselling 2023 by eligible candidates belonging to UT of J&K/ Ladakh is July 23, 2023. The minimum qualifying marks for admission to medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir are as follows: 137 marks for open merit, 121 marks for PWD, 107 marks for SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP, and 108 marks for ST(Physically Handicapped/PWD).

J&K NEET UG 2023 Counselling- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to register is given below:

JKBOPEE NEET UG Counselling Link Click Here

How to Apply for J&K NEET UG 2023 Counselling?

Candidates who have cleared the medical entrance exam can register for counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official website:jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET UG tab and then apply online

Step 3: Complete the registration process and log in

Step 4: Fill out the J&K NEET UG 2023 Counselling application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for JKBOPEE NEET UG Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

NEET-UG scorecard 2023

10+2 Marks Card

Domicile Certificate of UT of J&K / Ladakh (ST Category certificate in respect of candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh)

Category Certificate

Date of Birth Certificate (Matriculation)

Compulsory Service Bond (for candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh)

