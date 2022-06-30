JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts: Know Where and How to Check Jharkhand Inter Result for Art and Commerce Link Here

JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts: Jharkhand Academic Council will be announcing the JAC 12th Results 2022 on the official website today. According to board officials, the JAC 12th Results 2022 for the Arts and Commerce streams will be announced by the officials by 2:30 PM. Students can check the JAC 12th Results through the link available at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates must also note that the direct link for students to check the examination results will also be available on this page as and when the results are announced by the officials.

Candidates can check the JAC 12th Results 2022 for the Arts and Commerce streams by entering the login credentials in the result link provided. Approximately 1.5 Lakh students appeared for the Arts and 50 thousand students appeared for the Commerce stream examinations.

Where to check JAC 12th Results 2022

Jharkhand Board 12th Arts and Commerce stream results 2022 will be announced today. Candidates who have appeared for the JAC 12th Examinations will be able to check their results through the link available on the official website. Students can check the list of websites here to check the JAC 12th Results 2022.

jacresults.com

Jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Alternate links to check JAC 12th Results 2022

jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

When to check Jharkhand 12th Results 2022

According to reports, Jharkhand board 12th results 2022 will be announced by the officials at 2:30 PM. The results will first be announced in an official press conference following which the link for students to check the results will be made available here.

How to check JAC 12th Results 2022

Jharkhand Academic Council will be announcing the JAC Class 12 Results 2022 on the official website today. Students can follow the steps provided here to check the JAC 12th Arts and Commerce stream results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the JAC official website

Step 2: Click on the JAC 12th Result link

Step 3: Enter the JAC 12th Registration number in the login link

Step 4: The JAC 12th Results 2022 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the JAC 12th Results 2022 for further reference

