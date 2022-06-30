JAC 12th Inter Result 2022 Live: Jharkhand Intermediate Results for Arts, Commerce Today at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

30 Jun 02:37 PM JAC 12th Result 2022: JAC official website crashes The official website of Jharkhand Academic council- www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in has crashed. Students can check their JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts and Commerce on Jagran Josh. The direct link will be made available shorly.

30 Jun 02:34 PM JAC 12th Result 2022 Science: Pass Percentage A total of 91. 47 percent students had passed JAC 12th Result 2022 Science and 95.60 percent students passed JAC 10th Result 2022.

30 Jun 02:31 PM JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts: Know ways to check JAC Inter Result 2022 Arts and Commerce The students can check JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts and Commerce through- JAC official websites- jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in Jagran Josh- jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com, results.jagranjosh.com Live Blog- We will provide the JAC 12th Result 2022 Direct Link here SMS- Type RESULT JAC12 Roll code Roll Number and send to 56263

30 Jun 02:28 PM JAC 12th Result 2022: How to Check JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts via mobile? Students can easily check JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts, Commerce through their mobile via SMS by following the below given steps- Type RESULT <space> JAC12 <space> Roll Code <space> Roll number Send to 56263.

30 Jun 02:25 PM JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts LINK Here Students can check their JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts and Commerce right here on our website. The Direct link will be activated as soon as the JAC Inter Result 2022 is announced. Keep your admit card ready to check your JAC 12th Arts Result 2022 and JAC 12th Commerce Result 2022. DIRECT LINK TO CHECK JAC 12th RESULT 2022 GIVEN ABOVE

30 Jun 02:21 PM JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts Commerce: Know Where to Check JAC Inter Result 2022 Arts Here The Jharkhand Academic Council will be announcing JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts and Commerce on their official website- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts Link will be activated shortly. The JAC 12th Result 2022 LINK will also be available on Jagran Josh. Stay tuned for all latest updates. READ More: JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts: Know Where and How to Check Jharkhand Inter Result for Art and Commerce Link Here

30 Jun 02:18 PM JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts and Commerce to be declared shortly The JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts and Commerce will be declared shortly. The JAC 12th Arts Result 2022 will be declared at around 2.30 pm in a press briefing. It is not clear if the press meet will be telecasted live. Stay tuned for latest updates.

30 Jun 02:15 PM JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts Link: Check List of Websites here The JAC Class 12th Result 2022 Arts, Commerce link will be available today at 2.30 PM. The students can check their JAC Inter Result 2022 at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharkhand12,jagranjosh.com. READ More Here: List of Websites To Check Jharkhand Inter Arts, Commerce Results Here

30 Jun 02:12 PM JAC 12th Result 2022 Date and Time: Check Here The JAC Inter Results 2022 Date and Time has been confirmed. The JAC 12th Arts Result 2022 and JAC 12th Commerce Results 2022 will be declared after 2.30 pm today after a press briefing by Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto. READ MORE HERE: JAC Jharkhand Inter Results 2022 Date and Time Confirmed

30 Jun 02:07 PM JAC 12th Commerce Result 2022: Check Last Year's Statistics here A total of 33, 677 students had appeared for JAC 12th Commerce Result 2021 and a total of 30, 442 students passed. The overall pass percentage of JAC Class 12 Commerce exam 2021 was 90.33 percent. Number of Students, Pass Percentage Year 2021 Total Number of Students Appeared 33,677 Total Number of Students Passed 30, 442 Overall Pass Percentage 90.33%

30 Jun 02:07 PM JAC 12th Arts Result 2022: Check Previous Year's Statistics A total of 2.09 lakh students had appeared for the JAC 12th Arts exam 2021, out of whom 90.71 percent of students passed. Year No. of Students Appeared Overall Passing % 2021 2,09,234 90.71

30 Jun 02:00 PM What is JAC 12th Result 2022 Pass Percentage? The pass percentage of JAC 12th Result 2022 is 33 percent. The students need to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject to pass Jharkhand Inter Result 2022. This means that students need to score a minimum of 165 marks out of 500 in each subject to be declared pass in JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts and Commerce.

30 Jun 01:48 PM JAC 12th Inter Result 2022: How to get roll number? The students can find their roll number and roll code on the admit card or hall ticket of their JAC 12th Exam 2022. Keep your admit card handy to check your result quickly. The JAC 12th exam was conducted across three streams- Science, Commerce and Arts and vocational exams.

30 Jun 01:44 PM JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts Check Login Window The students can check their JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts and Commerce on jacresults.com or jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com. Students need their roll number and roll code to check their JAC 12th Arts Result 2022. Check the reference image of JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts login window below-

30 Jun 01:40 PM How Many Students Appeared for Jharkhand Inter exam Result? A total of 2,81436 students had appeared for JAC 12th Result 2022, out of which 2.16 lakh appeared for the JAC 12th Arts and Commerce exam and rest for JAC 12th Science exam.

30 Jun 01:25 PM What is the Total Marks of Jharkhand Class 12th Result? The total marks of the JAC 12th Exam 2022 Arts and Commerce is 500 marks. Each subject carries a total weightage of 100 marks.

30 Jun 01:22 PM JAC 12th Result 2022: Toppers to be Awarded Cash Prizes The toppers of JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts and Commerce will be awarded cash prizes. Check the details below. -First rank holders will be getting 3 lakh each -Second rank holders will be given 2 lakh each -Third rank holders will be given 1 lakh each.

30 Jun 01:16 PM How Can I Check Jharkhand 12th Results 2022? Students can check JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts and Commerce at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and results.nic.in. Alternatively, students can check their JAC 12th Arts Results 2022 and JAC 12th Commerce Results 2022 at Jagran Josh at jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com. Check video below to know more

30 Jun 12:57 PM When will the JAC Class 12 Results 2022 declared? JAC 12th Result 2022 for Arts and Commerce will be declared at 2.30 pm today. JAC 12th Science Result 2022 was declared earlier on June 21st. When will the JAC Class 12 Results 2022 declared?

30 Jun 12:39 PM What is the JAC 12th result Date? JAC 12th Result Date is June 30, 2022. The Jharkhand Academic Council will be declaring the JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts and Commerce at 2.30 pm today.

30 Jun 12:34 PM JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts Commerce: Where to check JAC 12th Arts Result 2022? The students can check JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts and Commerce on official JAC website and also on Jagran Josh. Following are the list websites-

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

results.nic.in

jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

30 Jun 12:25 PM JAC 12th result 2022 commerce kab aayega? The JAC 12th Result 2022 Commerce will be declared at 2.30 pm today in a press meet.

30 Jun 12:23 PM www.jacresults.com website not working The jacresults.com is not working currently. Check screenshot below.

30 Jun 12:14 PM JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts, Commerce: Login Credentials Following are the login credentials to check JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts and Commerce- Roll Number Roll Code

30 Jun 11:46 AM JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts and Commerce: How to Check? Following are steps to check JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts and Commerce: 1. Visit jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. 2. Enter roll number, date of birth 3. Submit to view your result 4. Download Jharkhand board results for 2022

30 Jun 11:32 AM JAC 12th Result 2022 LIVE: How to check JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts and Commerce via SMS Check JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts and Commerce through SMS- -Type RESULT (space) JAC12 (space) Roll Code (space) Roll no. -Send to 56263.

30 Jun 11:04 AM JAC 12th Result 2022: Link at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in The JAC 12th Result Link will be available at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Check Image of official JAC 12th Result Window Below

30 Jun 10:56 AM JAC 12th Arts Result 2022 Release Date TODAY The JAC 12th Arts Result 2022 release date is today, June 30, 2022.

30 Jun 10:51 AM JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts and Commerce: List of Websites The students can check JAC 12th Commerce Result 2022 and JAC 12th Arts Result 2022 at the following websites- -jacresults.com -jac.jharkhand.gov.in -results.jagranjosh.com -jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com

30 Jun 10:40 AM JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts Check Online at jacresults.com The JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts and JAC 12th Result 2022 Commerce will be declared on official JAC websites- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

30 Jun 10:37 AM JAC 12th Arts Result 2022: JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts Kab Aayega? The JAC 12th Arts Result 2022 will come at 2.30 pm today. The JAC 12th Commerce Result 2022 and vocational exam result will also be announced today itself. Check Video Below-

30 Jun 10:36 AM JAC Inter Results 2022 for Arts, Commerce: Number of Students A total of 2,81,436 students had appeared for the JAC 12th Exam 2022.

30 Jun 10:24 AM Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022: JAC 12th Result 2022 Vocational Exams to be declared as well The Jharkhand board will announced the JAC 12th Result 2022 for vocational exams as well today.

30 Jun 10:21 AM Jharkhand 12th result 2022 Arts, Commerce: Education Minister to hold press meet at 2.30 pm The Jharkhand 12th Result 2022 for Arts and Commerce Streams will be announced today in a press meet by Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahto.